20% Surge in GBP Traffic with Hyperlocal SEO for US Fashion Retailer | BrandLoom

New Delhi, India – January 03, 2026

BrandLoom Consulting, India’s only ROI-focused branding and digital marketing agency , announced that its Hyperlocal SEO strategy helped a leading US-based plus-size fashion retailer achieve 20% more traffic from Google Business Profile (GBP) listings in just three months.

The brand, renowned for its classy and confident plus-size fashion, operates over 80 stores across the United States and has been empowering women with inclusive, stylish designs for over two decades. Post-COVID, however, store visits and local visibility declined. That is where BrandLoom’s strategic hyperlocal SEO intervention helped reignite visibility and drive footfall back to physical stores.

Avinash Chandra, Founder & CEO of BrandLoom, said,

“Hyperlocal SEO is not just about listings; it’s about helping brands reconnect with their communities. By optimizing the right signals and maintaining consistency across locations, we helped our client become visible again to the customers who matter most.”

The Challenge

Even as a well-loved brand, the retailer faced declining store visits and poor local visibility. The brand wanted to connect with local shoppers who preferred the in-store experience but were not discovering nearby locations online.

Their key challenges included:

Incomplete and Inconsistent Store Listings: Many GBP profiles lacked accurate business details.

Low Local Awareness: Stores were not showing up in local searches or map results.

Unoptimized Local Reviews: Customer feedback was not being leveraged for visibility or engagement.

Inconsistent Directory Presence: Information across third-party directories was outdated or missing.

The Strategy

BrandLoom designed a location-first Hyperlocal SEO strategy to ensure that every store appeared accurately and prominently in relevant local searches.

Key actions included:

Accurate and Complete GBP Listings: Conducted a full audit of 80+ store listings, updating names, addresses, phone numbers, operational hours, map views, and category tags.

Location-Based Descriptions: Crafted unique, keyword-rich content for each store, highlighting local events and promotions to attract nearby customers.

Local Citations on Directories: Created consistent NAP (Name, Address, Phone Number) listings across Yelp, Yellow Pages, and hyperlocal directories to boost visibility.

Customer Review Optimization: Encouraged and showcased authentic reviews to strengthen trust, improve engagement, and enhance local ranking signals.

The Results

Within just three months, the Hyperlocal SEO improvements began delivering tangible growth across multiple engagement metrics:

15% Increase in Store Listing Views

13% Rise in Direction Requests

9% More Calls From Listings

18% Boost in Map Views

21% Growth in Website Visits From GBP Profiles

The retailer’s local visibility improved dramatically, resulting in increased in-store foot traffic and stronger community engagement.

Why It Matters

In an era of hybrid shopping, Hyperlocal SEO bridges the gap between online search and offline sales. BrandLoom’s strategy not only improved visibility but also made the client’s stores a part of their customers’ local lifestyle again.

Lee Washington, Director at Ashley Stewart, said:

“We’re happy to have chosen BrandLoom as our online marketing partner. The team is excellent and works very transparently, so even when challenges arise, they’re resolved quickly. Their expertise has been instrumental in helping us grow.”

About BrandLoom

BrandLoom Consulting is a growth-first branding and digital transformation firm built on the belief that creativity must deliver measurable results. Since 2015, BrandLoom has been redefining ROI for modern brands by merging strategic thinking, data intelligence, and digital craftsmanship.

With a presence across India, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and the UAE, BrandLoom helps ambitious businesses build strong identities, scale sustainably, and convert visibility into value.