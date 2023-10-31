2023 AKTIV Against Cancer Benefit To Honor The Philanthropic Work Of The New York Road Runners

New York October 31, 2023- AKTIV Against Cancer, the organization co-founded by legendary runner Grete Waitz, and Helle Aanesen, announced today that New York Road Runners and the Exercise Oncology Team at Memorial Sloan Kettering will be this years honorees with the latter receiving the Gabe Grunewald Inspiration Award. This year will be the ninth annual awards luncheon, which will take place at the New York Athletic Club on Tuesday, November 7, the Tuesday following this year’s 2023 TCS New York City Marathon. The event has generated over $400,000 in donations in the first eight years it has been held. This year’s event will be hosted by Michele Yu, author and host of New York 1 News.

“The work that the New York Road Runners has done for causes large and small is nothing short of amazing, as we are proud to recognize the organization, from its founder the late Fred Lebow to the current leadership for all they do to help raise awareness and funds for literally thousands of people who never run a race,” Aanesen said. “Second but not least we are proud to honor the work that Dr. lee Jones and his team in Exercise Oncology have done at Memorial Sloan Kettering as they wrap up this critical stage of research and implementation. Without their vision, leadership and education the value of exercise as a vital part of cancer recovery may never have been realized.”

“It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of everyone past and present in at New York Road Runners,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO. “The spirit and soul of one of our greatest champions, Grete Waitz, lives on in the terrific work Helle and AKTIV Against Cancer continue to do, and we are proud to be recognized amongst such an outstanding list of honorees past and present. Our work supporting the hundreds of causes tied to our events each year continues on, with a very bright future ahead.”

“This event has always been one of the highlights of our year, since the work we do ties directly to the goal and mission of AKTIV Against Cancer,” Dr. Jones added. “It has been a privilege to work so closely with Helle and the organization since we launched this project, and to see the tangible results of the work has been amazingly fulfilling, not just for our staff and volunteers but for the patients and their families and friends who are better in every way because of the discoveries we have made. It is a truly life-changing effort.”

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $460 million for over 1,000 worthy non-profit organizations across the globe.

Previous honorees of this award include: adidas and Chaunté Lowe (2022), Cycle For Survival co-founder Dave Linn (2021), Shannon Miller (2020) Chip and Joanna Gaines, Jeff Rochford and Aubrey Barr (2019) Dr. Jordan Metzl & Kikkan Randall (2018), The Rudin Family & the late Gabriel Grunewald (2017), Meb Keflezighi (2016), and Mary Wittenberg (2015).

For more information about AKTIV Against Cancer please visit www.aktivagainstcancer.org