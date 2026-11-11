23 Years, 40,000 Lives: Relief Riders International Continues Its Humanitarian Missions on Horseback

For more than 20 years, Relief Riders International has dynamically blended adventure and humanitarian purpose, leading extraordinary horseback expeditions that deliver essential relief to some of the world’s most remote communities.

Founded in 2004, the small independent expedition company has weathered extraordinary global upheaval—from financial crises and geopolitical instability to natural disasters and years of unprecedented disruption. Through it all, founder Alexander Souri has remained determined to keep the mission alive, sustaining an organization built not on scale, but on the conviction that meaningful change is worth fighting for.

Today, that determination continues with the Khimsar Relief Ride, February 22 – March 4, 2027, taking riders deep into India’s spectacular Thar Desert while supporting communities along the way.

Riders are more than participants in an extraordinary journey; they play an active role in delivering relief, helping establish and manage medical camps and supporting RRI’s wider humanitarian programs in local communities.

To date, Relief Riders International has provided care to more than 40,000 patients, including 22,000 children, through free cataract surgeries, dentistry, gynecology, paediatrics and essential public health programmes.

As the United Nations marks 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, RRI’s enduring mission is a reminder that even a small organization, sustained by conviction and courage, can make an extraordinary difference.

As Souri, the founder, puts it: “Relief Riders International offers more than an unforgettable journey—it is an opportunity to turn a sense of purpose into meaningful action. By sharing our time, skills and energy, we create positive change in the lives of others, and in doing so, discover rewards that transform our own lives in ways we never expected.”

For more information or to join the 2027 expedition, visit www.reliefridersinternational. com.