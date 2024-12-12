6 Ways a Lawyer Can Help You with Your Injury Claim

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko:

If you have suffered an injury in an accident, whether a car accident or a slip and fall, hiring a personal injury lawyer can make a big difference in getting the compensation you deserve. A lawyer has the expertise to build a strong case and negotiate a fair settlement. With accident and injury rates high in Metairie, having legal representation maximizes your chances of success.

1. Assess Fault and Liability

In 2023, Metairie had 2,817 non-fatal injury crashes, resulting in 4,110 non-fatal injuries. These injuries included motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists. The majority of those injured were motorists, with 95.7% of the injuries occurring to them. With so many accidents happening, determining fault and liability can be complex. An attorney will investigate who caused the accident, gather evidence like police reports, and prove negligence. This establishes who should be held legally and financially responsible.

2. Calculate Damages

Once fault is established, your lawyer will calculate damages – both economic and non-economic. This includes medical bills, lost income, property damage, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and more. Medical costs alone can be substantial, especially given that 11.7% of people under 65 in Metairie don’t have health insurance. Thoroughly tallying damages quantifies what you deserve.

3. Negotiate with Insurance Companies

Insurance companies want to pay as little as possible on claims. John Redmann, a Metairie personal injury lawyer, explains that a skilled attorney levels the playing field by negotiating firmly and skillfully with insurers. Lawyers know all the tactics adjusters use and won’t let you be pressured into accepting an unsatisfactory settlement. With an attorney’s representation, you can get a fair offer without being taken advantage of.

4. Litigation if Needed

If negotiating a satisfactory settlement outside of court isn’t possible, a personal injury lawyer can take the case to litigation. They are experts in tort law and trial procedure, possessing the skills to advocate effectively before a judge and jury. Your attorney’s demand package will include every applicable legal claim so you can maximize financial recovery. While most cases settle out of court, your lawyer will litigate on your behalf if needed.

5. Handle Complex Laws and Regulations

Personal injury law can be complex, but attorneys understand how to navigate relevant laws and regulations. For example, in dog bite cases, they know laws pertaining to strict liability and negligence claims. Dog bites often go underreported, but over 800,000 people seek medical attention for dog bites each year. These victims still deserve compensation, and a lawyer makes sure the law provides it. Navigating intricate personal injury laws is virtually impossible without legal expertise.

6. Reduce Stress and Burden

Pursuing injury compensation yourself can be time-consuming and stressful. Hiring a lawyer lifts those burdens so you can focus on healing. Attorneys handle interactions with insurance companies so you don’t have to. They gather medical records, accident reports, witness statements, and other evidence as your case proceeds. With an attorney’s help, you avoid hassles and frustrations while getting the best possible financial recovery.

With accident rates high in Metairie, a lawyer’s expertise can make all the difference if you are injured. They have the skills and knowledge to prove liability, get you maximum damages, negotiate skillfully, litigate if necessary, and reduce burdens. If you’ve been injured in an accident, hiring legal representation maximizes your chances of getting the compensation you deserve.