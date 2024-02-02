78th National Garment Fair by CMAI Sets tone for Apparel Industry Outlook in FY25

Mumbai, February 2, 2024: The National Garment Fair (NGF 2024) Spring-Summer Edit, organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) in Mumbai, unfolded over three days from January 29 to 31, 2024. The event drew an impressive crowd of close to 18,000 visitors including national and regional retailers, distributors, and wholesalers. The robust business activities and bookings recorded during NGF 2024 clearly mirror the positive momentum in retail sales anticipated for the upcoming Spring-Summer season.

Encompassing an expansive 700,000 sq. ft. across seven halls, the Spring-Summer Edit of the National Garment Fair 2024 (NGF 2024) took place at the Bombay Exhibition NESCO Complex in Goregaon East. With over 1025 participants showcasing more than 1,120 brands across Women’s wear, Men’s wear, Kids wear, and Accessories.

Speaking about the domestic garment industry, Mr. Rajesh Masand, President, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), said, “The revival of the apparel industry post-pandemic has been less than robust, with retailers contending with a substantial backlog of inventory. The predominant driver of retail sales growth of apparels in the past year has been the result of both stores and network expansions. Although it is difficult to estimate the business conducted during the Fair, our interaction with the Exhibitors indicated most of them were more than satisfied with the enquires/orders received, serving as a positive indicator of the industry’s gradual progress towards normalisation in H1FY2025.” Speaking about the NGF 2023, Mr. Rohit Munjal, Vice President and Chairman of the Fair Committee, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) said, “The success of the 78th National Garment Fair stands as a promising indication of its significance. Distinguished retailers and distributors from across the country graced NGF 2024. The sustained vitality of NGF can be credited to the steadfast support and proactive engagement of both brands and retailers. Their persistent involvement has played a pivotal role in elevating the fair’s influence and ensuring its ongoing success.” Speaking about the present outlook of the domestic garment industry, Mr. Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), said, “The notable expansion of major retailers and brands into Tier 2 and 3 markets in the past year has played a substantial role in driving the retail sales growth within the apparel segment. Anticipating a shift from the initial trend of consumer “revenge-shopping” immediately post-pandemic, we saw a transition to a restrained shopping behavior last year. This year, there is an anticipation of consumers refreshing their wardrobes, signaling a return to normalcy in shopping patterns.”

Furthermore, the prestigious CMAI Apparel magazine was relaunched during NGF 2024 with a far Special edition. The Apparel magazine is not only resuming publication but is undergoing a significant upgrade as a quarterly edition, which will provide more exclusive content, in-depth features, and exciting apparel trends. The new avatar of the magazine boasts of careful curation and enhancement of content, promising a better reading experience with fresh perspectives from industry experts, insightful interviews, and stunning visuals. This transition aims to celebrate the world of apparel with captivating stories.

Recognised as the largest and most awaited bi-annual trade fair of the Indian Apparel Industry, the National Garment Fair by CMAI serves as a vital platform for connecting National and Regional Brands, Manufacturers, Designers, and Fashion Accessories manufacturers with Retailers, Agents, Distributors, and E-commerce Companies. This biannual event holds significant prestige in the industry and is widely regarded as India’s foremost trade fair, offering a comprehensive sourcing platform that maximizes both time and cost efficiency for all stakeholders involved.