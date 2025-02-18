A Breath Of Fresh Air In Mumbai: Muso Launches Grow Lab To Reconnect Children With Nature

New Delhi, 18th February 2025: In the midst of Mumbai’s bustling urban landscape, a green sanctuary has emerged to reconnect children with the wonders of nature. The Museum of Solutions (MuSo) has unveiled Grow Lab, an immersive, first-of-its-kind green space designed to help children explore the intricate connections between ecosystems and how they sustain life. Through hands-on experiences, children learn about biodiversity, eco-friendly farming, water conservation, and waste management while understanding the vital role of native flora in supporting local wildlife, including birds, bees, and other essential species within the web of life.

Located on the terrace of MuSo, Grow Lab is a hands-on space where children explore nature and sustainability through immersive experiences. Continuing MuSo’s mission of child-led, purpose-driven learning, the Grow Lab fosters a deep connection with the environment, empowering young changemakers to make a lasting impact on their communities and the world.

“The launch of Grow Lab is a significant step towards embedding environmental consciousness in children from an early age,” said Tanvi Jindal Shete, Co-founder, Museum of Solutions. “At MuSo, we believe in creating experiences that are innovative, unique, and globally inspired, ensuring that children have access to world class learning opportunities. Our recognition in TIME Magazine’s list of the Top 100 Places to Visit and the Hands On! Children’s Museum Award reaffirms our commitment to bringing the best in experiential education to India. With Grow Lab, we aim to set new benchmarks in sustainability-focused learning, fostering curiosity and responsibility in the next generation of changemakers.”

Nature’s Classroom: Highlights of Grow Lab

Grow Lab is designed to be a living, breathing space that encourages children to touch, feel, and interact with nature in ways that are rarely possible in a metropolis like Mumbai. Key features include:

· Vivarium: A sanctuary for insects that fosters biodiversity and teaches children about their crucial role in pollination

· Sustainable Farming & Gardening: Hands-on activities where kids can dig into soil, plant seeds, and observe plant growth, fostering a deep connection with nature

· Composting Station: A practical introduction to waste management, showing how organic waste can be transformed into nutrient-rich compost

· Seed & Tool station: An engaging exhibit to understand where the food on your plate comes from and celebrating our farmers and their tools.

· Sensory pathway: A playful, immersive experience that reconnects kids with nature—walking barefoot on grass, gravel, and soil, feeling textures, and smelling fresh herbs like mint. A reminder of the simple joys of the natural world.

Rediscovering Nature’s Magic

The Grow Lab experience is part of MuSo’s broader “Rediscover Nature’s Magic” campaign, designed to reconnect children and adults with the natural world. It revives the simple joys of walking barefoot on grass, feeling the earth beneath our feet, and truly appreciating nature’s beauty. By immersing children in real-world sustainability experiences, Grow Lab nurtures responsibility, empathy, and environmental stewardship.

Leading the Way in Sustainability & Education

As climate challenges grow, initiatives like Grow Lab play a crucial role in shaping a generation that understands both the problems and the solutions needed for a greener future. MuSo’s commitment to sustainability-driven learning ensures that children engage with nature in meaningful, lasting ways.

Grow Lab is now open at the Museum of Solutions, inviting families, schools, and young explorers to rediscover the magic of nature.