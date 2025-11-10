A Grand Seven-Day Shiv Mahapuran Katha to Enlighten Delhi

In a landmark spiritual announcement for the capital, the Shri Kedarnath Mandir Trust, Delhi, under the leadership of Shri Surendra Rautela, National President of the Trust, unveiled plans for Delhi’s unique Shiv Mahapuran Katha, a seven-day grand celebration dedicated to Lord Shiva. The event will take place from 17 November to 23 November at DD Ground, Miyanwali Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Delhi, under the divine guidance of Param Pujya Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Shri Shri 1008 Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj.

Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji is a highly revered Hindu spiritual guru, saint, yoga guru, and an eminent scholar and writer proficient in Hindi, English, and Sanskrit. As the Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara, he is one of the most respected authorities in India’s spiritual tradition, known for his deep knowledge of Hindu scriptures and contributions to Sanatan Dharma.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at New Maharashtra Sadan, K.G. Marg, New Delhi, in the presence of senior media representatives, spiritual followers, and members of the organising committee.

Addressing the gathering, Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj said, “The Shiv Mahapuran Katha is not just a narration of divine stories, but a path to awakening one’s inner consciousness. Through the teachings of Lord Shiva, we wish to inspire truth, devotion, and peace in every soul. Delhi is now ready to experience this spiritual journey that uplifts and unites.”

The seven-day spiritual celebration is expected to witness a daily gathering of over 4,000 to 5,000 devotees. This marks the first time such a grand spiritual event is being organised in Delhi, where alongside the Katha, there will be divine and magnificent cultural performances including Nataraja Nritya, Sati Katha, Ganga Avataran, Mridang Sadhana, and Shankhnad. The entire venue will be designed to reflect the divine aura of Kailash itself, making every visitor feel as though Lord Shiva has descended to Delhi.

Speaking about the event, Shri Naresh Kumar Eran, Chief Patron of the program, said, “This is not merely an event, but a journey of inner awakening. When the Shiv Mahapuran Katha resonates across Delhi, it will awaken a new wave of devotion and peace within every heart. Our purpose is to spread the timeless message of Dharma, Truth, and Compassion through this sacred celebration.” Sharing his thoughts, Shri Surendra Rautela, National President of Shri Kedarnath Mandir Trust, Delhi said, “We are honoured to bring this divine celebration to the capital under the blessings of Swami Ji. The Shiv Mahapuran Katha will be a confluence of spirituality, culture, and devotion – offering people of Delhi an opportunity to reconnect with their roots and experience the eternal power of Lord Shiva.”

The upcoming seven-day Shiv Mahapuran Katha marks a historic moment for Delhi, bringing together faith, culture, and ancient wisdom in an unprecedented way. Under the spiritual leadership of Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj and the dedication of the Shri Kedarnath Mandir Trust, Delhi, this celebration promises to enrich the capital’s spiritual landscape and offer devotees a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the timeless teachings of Lord Shiva. The detailed schedule and venue will be announced soon, ushering in what is expected to be one of Delhi’s most significant spiritual gatherings.