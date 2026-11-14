Hyderabad, Telangana – 14th November 2026: This Children’s Day is going to be extra special for lakhs of Indian parents and their little ones. Kidling, a brand-new, 100% Indian, child-friendly learning app for children aged 1 to 5 years, is all set to launch on 14th November 2026, on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The app has been specially designed for today’s digital generation of toddlers and pre-schoolers, where mobile phones and tablets have become a part of daily life. Instead of fighting against screen time, Kidling aims to transform it into a joyful, safe, and meaningful learning experience. Its core promise is simple yet powerful: Sing • Learn • Play • Grow – Turn Your Child’s Screen Time into Learning Time!

Why Kidling Was Created

Every parent today faces the same dilemma. Children love screens, but most of what they watch is random, unfiltered, and often not suitable for their age. Many videos are in foreign accents, foreign culture, and have no educational value. Parents worry about safety, addiction, and loss of Indian values.

Kidling was born to solve this exact problem. The team behind Kidling asked one simple question: What if every minute a child spends on a mobile becomes a minute of learning, singing, and growing?

After months of research, understanding child psychology, and talking to hundreds of parents, teachers, and early-childhood experts, Kidling has been developed as a safe, engaging, and culturally rooted learning platform. It is 100% online only. There is no need to visit any office, no admission, no physical classes. Parents can simply download the Kidling App from Google Play and App Store, and start watching from home, on mobile or tablet.

What Children Will Learn on Kidling

Kidling is not just another cartoon app. It is a complete early-learning world made for Indian kids, with colourful animation, catchy rhymes, and easy language that 1 to 5-year-old children can understand and enjoy.

The app covers 8 major learning categories:

1. Animals: Children will meet friendly lions, elephants, pandas, dogs, cats, birds, and many more animals. They will learn animal names, sounds, and habits through fun songs and stories.

2. Fruits: From mango to banana, apple to strawberry, children will learn about fruits, their colours, tastes, and health benefits in a playful way.

3. Numbers: Counting will become a game. With 1-2-3 rhymes, blocks, and fun visuals, children will learn to count, recognize numbers, and develop early maths skills without fear.

4. Colours: Red, blue, green, yellow – the world is full of colours. Kidling teaches colours through balloons, rainbows, flowers, and everyday objects children see around them.

5. Alphabets: A-B-C will no longer be boring. With phonics-based songs, alphabet blocks, and interactive visuals, children will learn letters, sounds, and simple words naturally.

6. Good Habits: Kidling strongly believes that good values start early. Children will learn to brush their teeth, wash hands, say Thank You, sorry, please, respect elders, share with friends, and keep their surroundings clean.

7. Indian Culture: This is what makes Kidling truly special. Children will learn about Indian festivals, traditions, family values, moral stories, and our rich heritage. From Diwali to Sankranti, from respect for parents to love for our country, Indian culture is at the heart of the app.

8. Festivals: Every festival becomes a celebration of learning. Children will understand why we celebrate festivals, what we eat, what we wear, and how we celebrate together as a family.

Safe, Simple and Parent-Friendly

Safety is the number one priority for Kidling. The app is 100% safe and child-friendly. There is no harmful content, no unsafe ads, and no chatting with strangers. Parents can relax knowing their child is watching only age-appropriate, educational content.

The app is designed to be extremely simple. Even a 2-year-old can navigate it with big buttons, bright colours, and voice guidance. Parents can download and watch on mobile, anytime, anywhere – at home, while travelling, or during free time. It works perfectly on both mobile and tablet.

Kidling also encourages parent-child bonding. The app is designed for parents to watch together with their children, sing along, repeat words, and play learning games. This shared time helps children learn faster and builds a stronger family bond.

A Gift for Children’s Day

Launching on Children’s Day is not a coincidence. It is a gift to every child of India. Children’s Day, celebrated in memory of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who loved children deeply, reminds us that children are the future of our nation. Kidling shares the same vision: Happy, Healthy, Smart Kids will build a Brighter India.

On 14th November 2026, the Kidling App will be available for download on Google Play and App Store. Parents are requested to download the app, watch the launch videos, and share it with other parents, schools, and playgroups.

Message to Parents

In a message, the Kidling team said, “We are not here to increase screen time. We are here to improve screen time. If your child is going to watch a screen for 30 minutes, let those 30 minutes be filled with learning, values, music, and joy. Let us together build a generation that is smart, confident, and proud of its Indian roots. This Children’s Day, give your child the gift of learning.”

About Kidling

Kidling Technologies India Pvt Ltd is a Startup, Kidling is an Indian early-learning digital platform for children aged 1 to 5 years. Its mission is to make early childhood learning fun, safe, and culturally rooted. With its tagline Sing • Learn • Play • Grow, Kidling aims to become India’s most loved learning app for little learners.

Download Details:

App Name: Kidling Rhymes Mobile App

Launch Date: 14th November 2026 – Children’s Day

Available On: Google Play & App Store

Age Group: 1-5 Years

Mode: 100% Online Only – Download & Watch on Mobile & Tablet

Slogan: Let’s Build a Brighter Future

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kidlingrhymes.app

For More Information & Media Enquiries:

Parents, schools, playgroups, and media partners who wish to collaborate, feature, or promote Kidling can follow the official WhatsApp updates and download the app on launch day.

Let’s Build a Brighter Future – Because Happy, Healthy, Smart Kids Build a Brighter India.