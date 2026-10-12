Acer Expands Iconia Tablet Range with New 11-inch and 12-inch 5G Tablets, Bringing Productivity and Entertainment Together

12th October 2026: Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands, today announced the expansion of its Iconia Tablet portfolio with two new 5G tablets – the Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G and Acer Iconia Tab 12 5G. Designed for today’s increasingly connected lifestyles, the new tablets bring together large, high-refresh-rate displays, 5G connectivity, capable performance, and support for keyboard and stylus accessories, giving users the flexibility to move seamlessly between entertainment, learning and productivity.

The Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G features a 10.95-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920 × 1200 resolution, 450 nits brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Iconia Tab 12 5G offers a larger 12.2-inch IPS display with 2400 × 1600 resolution, 400 nits brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and full lamination. Together, the displays are designed to deliver smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience across streaming, browsing, multitasking, learning, and productivity applications.

Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek MT8755 octa-core processor, featuring 2 × A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 6× A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and are available with 8GB memory and 128GB/256GB storage options. This combination provides the performance and flexibility needed for everyday applications, multitasking, and content consumption.

Commenting on the expansion of the portfolio, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “The expansion of our Iconia Tab portfolio reflects our focus on bringing more versatile and connected devices to consumers as their expectations from tablets continue to evolve. With the new Iconia Tab 11 and Iconia Tab 12, we are expanding the range with 5G connectivity, immersive displays and support for productivity accessories, giving users greater flexibility across work, learning and entertainment. With these additions, Acer continues to strengthen the Iconia portfolio and offer devices that are built to help users Be Iconic in everything they do.”

Connectivity is a key strength across the new Iconia Tab range, with both models supporting 5G, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2, along with a Type-C port, Micro SD support and a SIM + hybrid SIM slot. The tablets are designed to keep users connected across locations while also offering flexibility for additional storage. The Iconia Tab 11 5G measures 261.74 × 177.68 × 7.95mm, balancing portability with a spacious display, while the Iconia Tab 12 5G is built for users who prefer a larger-screen experience.

For users looking to combine tablet convenience with greater productivity, both models support a keyboard flip cover and stylus, with docking support through the keyboard flip cover. The Iconia Tab 12 5G is particularly suited to professional and enterprise applications, while the Iconia Tab 11 5G offers the versatility needed across entertainment, learning, and everyday productivity. Both tablets also feature fingerprint recognition for convenient and secure access.

Imaging capabilities include an 8MP front camera on both tablets, while the Iconia Tab 11 5G features a 13MP rear camera and the Iconia Tab 12 5G comes with a 16MP rear camera complemented by a 2MP macro camera. The Iconia Tab 12 5G is further equipped with a 10,000mAh battery with 9V/2A charging, supporting extended usage across work and entertainment.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G will be exclusively available on Flipkart and Acer E-store, while the Acer Iconia Tab 12 5G will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, Acer Exclusive stores, and the Acer Online Store.