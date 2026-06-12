A&Co. Gifting Introduces a Premium and Luxury Corporate Gifting Experience for Brands That Believe Every Gesture Should Be Remembered

Pune, Maharashtra: A&Co. Gifting, a vertical under A&Co., Ahmed Luxury Products LLP, is redefining the way organizations look at corporate gifting. Built on the belief that gifting is not merely an exchange, but a gesture of appreciation, identity and relationship, A&Co. Gifting brings together premium products, luxury creations and bespoke curation for organizations that want their gifts to carry meaning beyond the moment.

Founded by Abdul Nasir Shaikh, A&Co. was born as a tribute to his father, Ahmed, whose love for timeless objects inspired a journey rooted in craftsmanship, memory and emotion. What began with a passion for fine pens and watches has now grown into a wider luxury and corporate gifting ecosystem, with A&Co. Gifting created to serve businesses looking for thoughtfully designed gifting solutions for clients, partners, employees, leadership teams and special occasions.

In an increasingly transactional business world, A&Co. Gifting aims to bring back intention into corporate gifting. The vertical focuses on premium and luxury gifting that helps organizations express gratitude, celebrate milestones, strengthen relationships and create memorable brand experiences. Its offerings include handcrafted writing instruments, bespoke timepieces, premium accessories, curated hampers, employee recognition kits, leadership gifts, festive gifting solutions and customized corporate merchandise.

At the heart of A&Co. Gifting is personalization. Products can be customized with company logos, names, messages, tailored designs and brand elements, allowing every gift to feel personal while remaining aligned with the organization’s identity. From elegant executive gifts to scalable corporate hampers, the brand offers solutions that balance aesthetics, utility and emotion.

Speaking about the vertical, Abdul Nasir Shaikh, Founder and CEO of A&Co., said: “At A&Co., we have always believed that true luxury is not about excess. It is about meaning, memory and craftsmanship. A corporate gift should not feel like an obligation. It should feel like a thoughtful gesture that says, we value this relationship. With A&Co. Gifting, our aim is to help organizations move from routine gifting to meaningful gifting, where every product carries the soul of the brand and the warmth of the relationship.”

A&Co. Gifting caters to a wide spectrum of corporate needs, including festive gifting, leadership and boardroom gifts, employee joining kits, milestone and recognition gifts, event giveaways, client appreciation gifts, product launch gifting and curated luxury experiences. The vertical also provides end-to-end support, from concept and product selection to customization, packaging and delivery.

The premium and luxury segment of A&Co. Gifting draws deeply from the larger A&Co. world of craftsmanship. Its signature offerings include handcrafted fountain pens, bespoke watches, evocative artworks, artisanal accessories and collectible pieces created for those who appreciate objects with character, story and permanence. Alongside this, the Ahmed Gifting platform also showcases a broader range of corporate gifting products such as organizers, eco gifts, copper, brass and kansa products, drinkware, dinner sets, electronics, Bluetooth speakers, serveware, storage solutions, yoga mats and other purpose led gifting categories.

With its blend of luxury, personalization and execution capability, A&Co. Gifting is positioned for organizations that want to make gifting more thoughtful, more refined and more memorable. Whether it is a single bespoke creation for a senior leader or a large scale gifting program for employees and partners, the brand approaches each mandate with the same philosophy: every gift should feel considered, crafted and worthy of being remembered.