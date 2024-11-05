Acronis Strengthens India Commitment with High-Level Executive Visit

Delhi, 05th November 2024: Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, will host a landmark event on November 13, 2024, featuring a significant visit from its Global Chief Sales Officer, Katya Ivanova. This marks her first visit to India in four years and underscores Acronis’ commitment to India as a strategic focus country. The event will spotlight the company’s strong growth in India and its advancements in providing cybersecurity solutions tailored to address AI-driven threats.

During her visit, Katya Ivanova, Rajesh Chhabra, Acronis’ Head of India and Pasha Ershow, Acronis SVP for APJ & MEA Sales and Global Channel will engage in a series of meetings with top business leaders, technology partners, and government representatives to discuss Acronis’ cybersecurity strategy for the Indian market. She will also meet with the Acronis India team and local leadership to outline key initiatives aimed at empowering Indian service providers to effectively manage AI-driven cyber threats. This visit underscores Acronis’ commitment to localizing its global cybersecurity expertise to meet the unique demands of India’s rapidly growing digital economy.

India has become a priority market for Acronis, where the company’s solutions empower local organizations with tools to manage and protect their data effectively in an increasingly complex environment. By addressing the unique needs of Indian service providers and leveraging advanced AI-driven solutions, Acronis helps businesses across sectors protect their digital infrastructure.

Katya Ivanova, Chief Sales Officer at Acronis, commented, “Rapid digitalization in India brings both opportunities and challenges. In response to these contemporary challenges, Acronis is dedicated to providing Indian businesses with natively integrated solutions that protect data integrity and ensure business continuity. During this visit, I am excited to strengthen our bonds with partners and clients and to advance our growth strategy.”

Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager for India and Senior Director of Partner Success for APJ & MEA, added, “We have experienced significant growth and innovation throughout our journey in India. The upcoming event and Katya Ivanova’s visit reinforce our commitment to India as a strategic market. This engagement will enable us to work more closely with our partners and clients, sharing our latest data protection innovations and exploring new ways to support India’s digital future.”

Through direct engagement and social media initiatives, Acronis aims to increase awareness of its commitment to India and to highlight the benefits of its advanced cybersecurity solutions. By connecting with local partners and clients, Acronis seeks to strengthen its reputation as a trusted leader in data protection and digital resilience, ensuring that Indian businesses are prepared for the future of data protection.