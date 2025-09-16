Across Celebrates Dussehra with Sacred Himalayan Traditions: A Feast of Heritage and Hope

Mumbai, 16 September 2025: In the vibrant heart of Kala Ghoda, Across transforms the ancient celebration of Dussehra into an extraordinary gastronomic journey, honoring the sacred traditions of Nepali-speaking communities across Nepal, Sikkim, and Darjeeling. This Dussehra, Chef Viraf Patel and Prakriti Lama present a carefully curated feast celebrating the festival’s profound significance, the triumph of good over evil through dishes that embody togetherness and the rare luxury of festive abundance in remote Himalayan villages.

The celebration begins with the soul-nourishing Mustang Black Dal – thakali dal tempered with ghee and jimbu, served with ghee-infused rice, chutneys, and pickles representing the festival’s foundation of abundance. The Timur Crispy Chicken with cucumber salad and perilla seed chutney adds contemporary flair to ancient spicing traditions, while the smoky Duck Choila-hay-smoked confit duck leg with bold seasonings and nutty red rice flakes captures the fierce battles between divine forces. The innovative Shakam Ezay, featuring homemade dried buff jerky tossed in dried chilli, tomatoes, and onions, tells stories of mountain preservation techniques passed down through generations.

The true heroes of this Dussehra feast are the mutton dishes that embody the festival’s sacred meaning. The centerpiece Mutton Curry, an 8-hour braised symphony of tender mutton in savory onion and cumin gravy with ghee-infused rice and aromatic chutneys represents victory and strength achieved through patience and devotion. Complementing this is Mutton Thenthuk with slow-cooked mutton broth and hand-torn noodles, and the celebrated Mutton Pakku Cutlet, featuring slow-cooked pressed mutton crumbled and served with yogurt and cumin sauce, celebrating both tradition and prosperity.

Dussehra represents the heart of Nepali-speaking communities where meat remains a rare luxury throughout the year, making this festival a sacred time of celebration centered around extraordinary meals. The culinary duo behind Across, Chef Viraf Patel and Chef Prakriti Lama, reflect on their Dussehra offering: “We’re honored to bring these time-honored traditions to Mumbai, preserving authenticity while making them accessible. This Dussehra, Across invites Mumbai to experience more than a meal – it’s a journey into Himalayan culture where every dish carries tradition’s weight and community’s joy.”