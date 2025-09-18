Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) celebrates Viswakarma Pooja: Upholding Traditions, Achieving New Milestones

Visakhapatnam: 18th September, 2025: Adani Gangavaram Port Limited, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India today celebrated Viswakarma Pooja with devotion and enthusiasm, paying tribute to Lord Viswakarma, revered as the divine engineer and craftsman. The event brought together employees and operational teams, reinforcing unity and respect for traditional values.

On this auspicious occasion, AGPL achieved a significant operational milestone by dispatching 48,271 MT — the highest volume ever in 24 hours — to its esteemed customer RINL, utilizing all modes: Road, Rake, and Conveyor. This accomplishment stands as a testament to AGPL’s unwavering commitment to efficiency, excellence, and customer service.