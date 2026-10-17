ADVASA Sets New Dividend Policy

TOKYO & NEW YORK, Oct 17 —Advasa Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADBT) (“ADVASA” or the “Company”), a fintech payment holding company delivering Earned Wage Access (“EWA”) and financial infrastructure solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) adopted a dividend policy targeting an annual cash dividend payout ratio of 50% for its common stock, beginning with the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

Payout Ratio and Earnings Basis

The target annual payout ratio is calculated as total cash dividends on common stock attributable to a fiscal year divided by consolidated net income attributable to stockholders of common stock for that fiscal year, determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), multiplied by 100. This earnings measure reflects the deduction of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests, applicable preferred stock dividends and other required allocations. The target does not apply when this earnings measure is zero or negative. The 50% target is based on net income attributable to stockholders, not operating income, and does not represent a dividend yield.

Conditions for Future Dividends

Any declaration, amount, timing and payment of dividends will remain subject to separate approval by the Board, applicable law, including the limitations on dividends under the Delaware General Corporation Law, the Company’s certificate of incorporation, bylaws, any applicable preferred stock rights and contractual restrictions. The Board will consider financial results, earnings, cash flows, liquidity, capital needs, debt obligations, the availability of funds at the parent company, restrictions on transfers from subsidiaries, foreign exchange rates and other relevant factors. The policy is a target and does not create an obligation to declare or pay any dividend. There can be no assurance that any dividend will be declared or paid. Any dividend is dependent upon the Company’s performance, including its financial results, earnings and cash flows, and the other factors described in this release. Actual payout ratios may differ from the target. The Board may modify, suspend or discontinue the policy. No dividend has been declared as part of this announcement, and no per-share dividend amount, record date, payment date or timing of an initial dividend has been established.