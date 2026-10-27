AFC Furniture Solutions eyes 20% growth in Tamil Nadu in engineering, automotive and data centre sectors

Company targeting OMR, Siruseri and state’s industrial corridors’ specialised corporate and technical office environments.

Chennai, 27th October, 2026: AFC Furniture Solutions, country’s leading modular furniture solutions company, is expecting over 20 percent growth in its Tamil Nadu operations in FY 2026-27 coming from a sharper focus in engineering, automotive, electronics, data centres and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) sectors. Unlike other markets, the company’s state plans have been catering to specialised workplace requirements of growing technology-led manufacturing, R&D and technical support operations of large and medium sized corporates.

AFC’s growth comes from state’s established IT corridors, including Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), Sholinganallur and Siruseri, while pursuing operations in the industrial belts of Sriperumbudur and Oragadam. The expansion is driven by a change in Chennai’s corporate landscape, especially by automotive and electronics manufacturers’ deployment of software development, product engineering and research functions to their TN operations. Multinational companies – another AFC target – continue to expand their GCCs across technology, finance and engineering services.

Chennai recorded approximately 1.99 million sq. ft. of office leasing in Q3 2026, with GCCs accounting for 57 percent of demand. The growing concentration of multinational operations is creating opportunities for furniture manufacturers capable of supporting different working environments within the same corporate facility. AFC’s Chennai strategy will focus on ergonomic workstations for engineering teams, modular layouts for R&D offices, collaborative project spaces and furniture systems for administrative and technical support functions.

Said Maanoj Tomar, Founder, AFC Furniture Solutions, “Chennai is a unique market from a conventional IT-led office destination, with a strong concentration of automotive, electronics and engineering businesses. Many of them are expanding into software, research and global technology operations with very specialised workplace requirements. We’ve been building a strong presence in this segment with office solutions suited for technical teams and engineering functions, along with large corporate facilities. Data centre-linked workspaces are another emerging focus area for AFC.”

The company is catering to specialised demand from Chennai’s expanding data network operations centres, monitoring facilities and associated offices that typically operate for extended hours and require durable, ergonomic furniture suited to continuous use.

“AFC is working with industrial developers, corporate architects, engineering companies and project consultants, offering them high-performance, durable, ergonomic and modular solutions that accommodates conventional functions as well as specialised technical teams,” added Tomar.

AFC has technical expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects including Noida International Airport where it deployed more than 6,000 furniture systems across 1 lakh sq.m. of airport terminal and back-office spaces.

AFC’s 4 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility produces over 18,000 workstations and seating systems annually. Tamil Nadu leads the company’s plans for growth and diversification across technology-intensive industries and major industrial and commercial centres of India.