AGI Greenpac Limited Expands Global Footprint with New Dubai Office

India, December 12th, 2024: AGI Greenpac Limited, a focused Indian packaging products company with glass packaging, PET products and security caps & closure businesses has expanded its global footprint with the inauguration of its regional office in Dubai. This strategic move positions the company to better serve its customers in the Middle East and capitalize on the region’s growing demand for high-quality packaging solutions.

The Middle East glass packaging sector is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 12.44 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% (Source: Mordor Intelligence). Food and beverage sectors are the largest consumers, followed closely by pharmaceuticals and personal care, creating an ideal environment for AGI Greenpac’s high-quality, durable glass packaging and security caps and closure products.

Leveraging Dubai’s strategic location and strong focus on sustainability, AGI Greenpac’s new office will serve as a gateway to the Middle East market. The company will focus on building strong partnerships with local businesses and adapting its product offerings to meet specific regional requirements.

Mr. Raed Bukhatir, SAIF Zone’s Director of Commercial, graced the occasion of Dubai office inauguration along with key executives from AGI Greenpac Limited, Mr. Rajesh Khosla – CEO, AGI Greenpac Limited, Mr. O.P. Pandey – CFO, AGI Greenpac Limited, and Mr. Manpreet Singh – President of International Sales & Chief Strategy Officer, AGI Greenpac Limited. “The opening of AGI Greenpac’s Dubai office marks a pivotal step towards becoming a global player in packaging products solutions,” said Rajesh Khosla – Chief Operating Officer, AGI Greenpac Limited. “With the Middle East showing significant demand across the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, we are excited to establish a stronger presence in this region. Our Dubai office will help us to better serve our customers by providing high-quality packaging products solutions tailored to their specific needs.”

Manpreet Singh, President – President of International Sales & Chief Strategy Officer, AGI Greenpac Limited, added, “The opening of our Dubai office marks a strategic milestone for our company. This new office will allow us to strengthen our presence in the Middle East, fostering deeper customer relationships, adapting to local market dynamics, and delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions.”

AGI Greenpac has committed $27.34 million USD (₹230 crore) in FY25 to future-proof its manufacturing operations. The investment will focus on advanced furnaces and technology upgrades, enabling the company to debottleneck its production capacity and enhance product quality and consistency.

By expanding its global footprint, AGI Greenpac reaffirms its commitment to providing sustainable packaging product solutions that meet the needs of its customers worldwide.