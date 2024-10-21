Airbnb Introduces Co-Host Network, 50+ New Features to Customize and Elevate Guest Experiences

21st October 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India Hosting on Airbnb is one of the best ways to make money from your home, but not everyone has the time to do it. That’s why we’re introducing Co-Host Network, an easy way to find the best local hosts to manage your Airbnb. We’re also making over 50 upgrades for guests that make Airbnb a more personalized app, including recommended destinations, suggested search filters, and personalized listing highlights, all based on your past trips and search history.

Introducing Co-Host Network

Starting today, you can easily find and hire the best local Co-hosts to manage your Airbnb—right in the app. Co-hosts provide personalized support based on your hosting needs, from listing setup to managing bookings, and communicating with guests.

Hire the best hosts on Airbnb – Co-hosts are experienced hosts with an exceptional track record on Airbnb. They have an average rating(1) of 4.86, compared to 4.62 for large property management companies(2). In fact, 73% of Co-hosts are Superhosts, and 84% of Co-hosts help manage a Guest Favorite—some of the highest-quality homes on Airbnb.

Find your perfect Co-host right in the app – With more than 10,000 Co-hosts across 10 countries, we’re making it easy to find the best Co-host for you. Our personalized ranking algorithm recommends a list of co-hosts based on more than 80 factors, including your location, hosting experience, and type of home. You’ll see their profile and reviews, and you can connect with them right in the app.

Easily collaborate with your Co-host – When you hire a Co-host on Airbnb, everything you need to work together is built into the app. You can message your co-host directly, give them access to your calendar, share payouts, and more.

“With the Co-Host Network, we’re taking the work out of hosting,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO. “Starting today, you provide the home, and we’ll provide an exceptional Co-host.”

A more personalized app

The journey from search to booking is now customized for you, with over 50 upgrades, including:

Welcome tour – If you’re a first-time guest, we’ll help you get started with a guided tour of the app.

Suggested destinations – When you tap the search bar, we’ll recommend locations based on your search and booking history. We’ll also offer shortcuts to your past searches and your recently viewed listings.

Search tips – Throughout your search, we’ll offer relevant tips to help you find last-minute stays, discounts from hosts, and more. For example, if you search for a 6-day trip, we’ll suggest you extend by one day to take advantage of a weekly discount.

Recommended filters – We’ve redesigned search filters with recommendations based on your past bookings and current search. We’ve also made it easier to view, add, and remove filters.

Personalized listing highlights – When you view a listing, we’ll highlight the details that are relevant to your search—like a playroom or backyard when traveling with kids.

All-new checkout – Local payments – You’ll soon have access to more than two dozen ways to pay around the world, including Vipps in Norway, Mobile Pay in Denmark, and MoMo in Vietnam.

“For decades, travel apps have been one-size-fits-all. We’re changing that today,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO. “With dozens of new features, this is the beginning of a more personalized Airbnb.”

Upgrades for hosts

We’re also launching more than 20 upgrades for hosts based on their feedback, including:

Price tips – View suggested prices based on similar listings in your area, and choose to apply the tips with just a tap.

New quick replies – Use customizable templates to quickly send welcome messages, check-in details, directions, and more.

Earnings dashboard – Create custom reports to view your earnings, filter income by type, and easily see when payments are on the way.

2024 Winter Release availability

Co-Host Network(3) is available in the app and at airbnb.com/host in 10 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, UK, and US. Upgrades for guests and hosts begin rolling out worldwide today.