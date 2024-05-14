Mumbai, 14 May 2024: AJAX Engineering, India’s premier concreting equipment manufacturer, becomes the country’s first manufacturer to export Slip-form Pavers, a specialised heavy concrete equipment utilised primarily in large scale infrastructure projects for the efficient and precise laying of concrete. AJAX Engineering has indigenously developed the Slip-form Paver, a groundbreaking achievement as the first domestically designed and manufactured Paver in India.

With the export of the Slip-form Paver to global markets, spanning across Russia and Africa, AJAX is setting a remarkable precedent for India’s innovation and excellence in the global concrete equipment industry. Currently exporting its equipment to 45+ countries, AJAX’s growth trajectory is in alignment with the Indian government’s vision of ‘Make in India, made for the world’.

AJAX is strategically positioned to meet the increasing demands of a growing global market with its comprehensive concrete solutions, establishing itself as a leader in the international arena. With an anticipated growth in operations, AJAX is poised to emerge as a pivotal player in the global concrete equipment market, leveraging its expertise and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Shubhabrata Saha, MD & CEO at AJAX Engineering, said, “We have witnessed India’s remarkable growth journey as the country’s engineering exports have grown from US$96 billion in April-Feb 2022-23 to US$98 billion in April-Feb 2023-24. AJAX is a testament to this growth story with our international business registering a growth of 58% in FY24, surpassing the industry growth. This trend reflects the growing demand for Indian engineered and manufactured equipment in international markets. Our milestone of being the first Indian company to export Slip-form Pavers underscores our commitment to technological advancement and relentless pursuit of innovation. This achievement not only demonstrates our leadership in the industry but also serves as a witness to India’s capabilities on the global stage, showcasing our prowess in engineering excellence and pioneering solutions.” “Our current projections indicate that we are well-positioned to not only achieve but surpass industry growth, fortifying our trade relations and exemplifying the country’s prowess in manufacturing high-quality concrete equipment.”, he added.

AJAX has made substantial inroads into global markets. The company’s manufacturing excellence is upheld through stringent quality assurance and adherence to the global regulatory standards guaranteeing compliance with the rigorous requirements of international markets. With a robust ecosystem and streamlined supply chain management, AJAX ensures efficient production processes, timely delivery, and consistent product quality, further enhancing its reputation as a reliable & dependable manufacturer of concrete equipment manufacturer in India, and globally.

AJAX Engineering’s concrete Slip-form Paver is incredibly versatile, finding use in a variety of construction projects. It is commonly used in road and highway construction to lay down smooth and durable concrete surfaces as well as for apron areas in an airport, which connect runways to terminals and other airport facilities. The AJAX Slip-form Paver has a paving width ranging from 3.5 to 12 meters which ensures uniformity, strength, and durability in the constructed surfaces.