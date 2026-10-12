Alexander Vas Is Tearing Up the Traditional Agency Playbook

Stockholm – When people ask Alexander Vas if AI means he will fire marketers, he cringes.

“No, I am trying to find more competent people to make 10x,” he says.

Vas is Founder and CEO of Trendflow, a performance marketing agency he started in Stockholm in the summer of 2019. Before Trendflow he ran his own web agencies, SaaS and startups, and made games. The companies were different. The mistakes he saw were not.

Everyone was making the same mistakes, he says, so he decided to build the solution and sell it.

Years later he still describes the market in the same terms. The fundamentals are not handled. Ads are horrible, unclear, or just stupid. They are not made for what is natural for each placement. That is the public explanation he will give. The rest, he says, is a long story, and a lot of it is secret.

Trendflow works from a secret playbook built from its own campaign experience. Vas will confirm it exists, often. He will not explain it. Clients in Sweden have included confectionery group Cloetta, sports retailer Team Sportia, Brazil Jack, Naked Juice Bar, Apotek365 and MMA Nytt, among more than 500 brands since 2019.

What he will explain is the part anyone can watch. Run ads. Give the ones running well the majority of the budget. Turn off the rest. Rotate, mutate and iterate the winners, and introduce completely new versions. Natural selection of ads, in plain language. At Trendflow they just turn off what does not work.

That culture is how he separates Trendflow from the agency market he set out to beat.

“We actually do what we say we do. We don’t play house and pretend to do branding while wasting client money. Mistakes cost clients real money, so we run like a military school, a military unit. We are not a soft agency,” he says.

He gives one example and says it applies everywhere else. “Nobody misses meetings. Everybody is early to them. They join them minimum two minutes earlier so everybody can start exactly when the meeting starts.”

No long fika culture. No soft start to the day. The meeting rule is small, and according to Vas it is the standard made visible.

That internal standard is now built into Arnold, Trendflow’s own AI. Arnold is trained on Trendflow’s own data and secret playbook. Vas says it outperforms all models out there today on giving advice, on deciding what to turn off and not, and on analysing the data itself. On literally every aspect of it, he says.

His marketers use Arnold as an aid. That is why the hiring question irritates him. The point of a tool trained on his own playbook is not a smaller team. It is a competent marketer who can be made 10x by using it. He says he is desperately hiring for that reason, not cutting.

More about Alexander Vas is at alexandervas.com. Trendflow is at trendflow.se. He is on Instagram at @alexander.a.vas.

About Alexander Vas

Alexander Vas is Founder and CEO of Trendflow, Stockholm. He founded the agency in summer 2019 after running web agencies, SaaS and startups, and making games. He is founder of Arnold, Trendflow’s AI trained on its own data for advice, turn off decisions and data analysis.