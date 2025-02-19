Allcargo Gati Unveils Revamped Website to Elevate User Experience and Digital Engagement

Mumbai, 19th February 2025: Allcargo Gati Limited (formerly Gati), India’s leading Express Distribution and Supply Chain Management company, has launched a newly redesigned website, enhancing accessibility, user experience, and engagement. This digital upgrade aligns with the company’s commitment to technology-driven logistics solutions and customer-centric innovation.

The revamped website features a mobile-friendly design, intuitive navigation, and smart tracking tools, enabling seamless shipment booking, cost estimation, and real-time tracking. It effectively highlights the company’s extensive logistics services, including express distribution by air and surface, warehousing, storage, transportation, in-plant management, inbound logistics, store and line feeding, and e-commerce order fulfillment.An interactive nationwide network map and AI-driven features further enhance usability and decision-making for customers and partners.

Speaking about the website revamp, Mr. Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Gati Express and Supply Chain Limited (Allcargo Gati Limited), said, “Our redesigned website is a key milestone in our digital transformation journey. It simplifies logistics management, enhances customer interactions, and strengthens our market presence with a dynamic, technology-driven approach.” Adding to this, Mr. Kaushal Shetty, Head of Marketing & Transformation – Allcargo Gati Limited , stated, “This digital transformation is driven by our vision to create an intuitive and efficient experience for our customers. The new website integrates cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly design, making logistics planning seamless and accessible for businesses of all sizes.”

With additional AI-based personalization and automation planned for the next phase, the new website is set to redefine Allcargo Gati’s digital presence. Explore the enhanced platform at [https://www.allcargogati.com/]. Developed using Roger Dooley’s Persuasive Slide principles, the site offers intuitive navigation, clear messaging, and interactive UI elements that effectively showcase express distribution, warehousing, transportation, and e-commerce fulfillment. Users can now leverage cost calculators and customizable logistics plans for better decision-making. Additionally, the site features a lightweight, CMS-editable interactive map using Geo Polygons, providing a dynamic and easily updatable representation of Allcargo Gati’s nationwide network.

Looking ahead, Allcargo Gati plans further advancements in Phase 2 of the digital transformation. Future updates will introduce AI-driven personalization and automation to enhance engagement and conversions. Additionally, interactive maps, AR-driven warehouse tours, and order consolidation features will further showcase Allcargo Gati’s logistics capabilities