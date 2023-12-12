Amway India Empowers Individuals to Embrace Good Oral Care for Holistic Wellbeing with the New Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste

12 December 2023 – Recognizing the deeper connection between oral health and overall health, Amway India, one of the leading FMCG direct-selling companies, introduced the All-New Glister Multi-Action toothpaste with many benefits.

Talking about the new launch, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India stated, “According to the 1 World Health Organization, over 95% of Indian adults experience tooth decay, while more than 50% suffer from gum recession, tooth sensitivity, and bad breath. As we observe a growing shift towards holistic wellness, Glister, one of the best-selling brands from Amway that has won the trust of millions of consumers worldwide, proudly leads the way in integrating oral care into a broader paradigm. In the grand tapestry of health and wellness, oral care forms a thread that interweaves through every aspect of our lives, serving as an integral part of our holistic well-being. With a legacy spanning over five decades, the Glister has consistently evolved to meet the growing needs of consumers. Our latest offering, Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste, aims to nurture and support the delicate balance of your oral care microbiome while delivering multiple benefits – increasing enamel whitening by 42%, fresh breath for 12 hours, plaque reduction, and is enriched with plant-based goodness. Furthermore, addressing the increasing preference for toothpaste with natural and herbal ingredients, we also have Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste Herbals which comes with 11 natural ingredients. These toothpastes are not merely about brightening smiles; they empower individuals to adopt a holistic approach to their health by acknowledging the interconnectedness of oral hygiene with their overall well-being.”

The mouth, the body’s gateway, teems with a diverse community of over 700 microorganisms, forming the second-largest microbiome in the body. Research indicates that 90% of all systemic diseases manifest orally, underscoring the paramount importance of oral care for holistic well-being. Towards this, the Glister Multi-Action toothpaste and Glister Multi-Action toothpaste herbals are enriched with **Plant-based goodness, including ingredients like sorbitol and glycerin. They are meticulously formulated with No animal-derived ingredients, No sugar, No alcohol, No peroxides, or No Parabens The new Glister Multi-Action toothpaste increases enamel whitening by 42% [1] and helps fight cavities, thereby maintaining strong and healthy teeth. The Reminact TM Advantage aids in the remineralization of tooth enamel by assisting in the redeposit of essential minerals on the enamel surface, making teeth more resilient to decay. The new Glister Multi-Action toothpaste ontains peppermint essential oil sourced from Nutrilite, which helps support breath freshening for 12 hours. In addition to all the benefits of Glister Multi-Action toothpaste, the herbal variant of Glister comes with 11 natural ingredients, including clove, neem, peppermint, spearmint, ginger, tea tree, mulethi, basil, eucalyptol, lemon, camphor. Additionally, both variants are IDA-certified.

The Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste and Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste Herbals are priced at Rs. 322 and Rs.333 per pack size of 200 g (inclusive of all taxes) respectively. The product packs are also available in 50 g packs to provide flexibility of purchase.