NEW YORK, Nov 17 — Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, today announced the global launch of six new smart lighting products showcased at IFA 2026: the Floor Lamp T1, LED Downlight T2, LED Strip T2, LED Bulb T2 E12/E14, Outdoor String Lights H1, and Permanent Outdoor Lights H1. Spanning everyday illumination, immersive entertainment, and outdoor decoration, the expanded portfolio pairs advanced lighting technology and flexible connectivity with Aqara’s extensive range of smart home devices to create more responsive, personalized living spaces. Together, they bring Aqara’s vision of Spatial Intelligence into the home. In addition, all these six products can be seamlessly integrated into the Apple Home ecosystem, offering smooth across-platform usage experience.

By combining intelligent sensing, AI-powered personalization, and expressive illumination, Aqara brings spatial Intelligence into every day lighting experiences, making smart home automation more tangible. The Floor Lamp T1, LED Strip T2, Outdoor String Lights H1, and Permanent Outdoor Lights H1, support AI-powered lighting experiences, making it easier to create personalized lighting scenes for different moods and occasions.

Smart Indoor Lighting for Everyday Living and Entertainment

The right light can help you ease into users day and wind down at night. With a wide 2000–9000K tunable-white range, users can choose crisp, cool whites for daytime activities and warm, cozy tones to create a relaxing setting as bedtime approaches. CRI ≥90 in white-light mode brings out the natural colors of homes. And with Apple Adaptive Lighting, the white-light color temperature adjusts automatically throughout the day. All these bring both practicality and creativity to modern living spaces.

The Floor Lamp T1 features a 1,420 mm side-emitting design that creates a wide, evenly distributed wall-washing effect. Its 18 individually addressable lighting zones and high-precision 16-bit driver, supporting over 65,000 levels per channel, enable exceptionally smooth gradients and flowing color animations. Ideal for movie nights, gaming, and relaxation, the lamp adds depth and atmosphere to living spaces while providing up to 1,000 lumens of supplemental illumination.

The LED Strip T2 offers flexible ambient lighting for a variety of indoor applications, from architectural accents to entertainment setups. Featuring 108 LEDs per meter and 18 independently controllable zones per three meters, it creates seamless color gradients, dynamic flowing effects, and music-synchronized lighting. Powered by a 16-bit, 5-channel chip, the strip delivers smooth, expressive lighting effects while offering up to 1,750 lumens of brightness for both decorative and functional illumination.

The LED Bulb T2 (E12/E14) brings smart lighting to decorative fixtures with smaller screw bases, including chandeliers, wall sconces, and table lamps. Available in RGB CCT and CCT versions, it offers adjustable white lighting and up to 16 million colors (RGB CCT version), allowing users to easily customize everyday illumination and ambient lighting. With Matter compatibility, the bulb also integrates into connected home ecosystems for convenient control and coordinated lighting scenes.

The LED Downlight T2 is an ultra-thin recessed downlight designed for modern homes, including spaces with limited ceiling height. Available in both RGB CCT and CCT versions, it delivers up to 1,200 lumens of brightness with a high color rendering index of CRI > 90. The RGB CCT version supports 16 million colors and a 2000K–9000K tunable white range, while the CCT version offers adjustable whites from 2700K to 6500K, providing flexible illumination for everyday activities and different moods.

Smart Outdoor Lighting for Year-Round Ambiance

Aqara’s new outdoor lighting solutions extend personalized illumination beyond the home, combining vibrant RGB lighting effects, high-quality adjustable white lighting, and weather-resistant designs. Both products support a wide color temperature range of 2000K–9000K and customizable lighting scenes, allowing users to transform outdoor spaces for everyday relaxation, social gatherings, and seasonal celebrations. With Aqara Home automations, outdoor lighting can also respond to schedules and compatible smart home devices, creating more convenient and engaging outdoor experiences.

The Outdoor String Lights H1 bring whole-year colorful, customizable illumination to patios, courtyards, and outdoor entertainment areas with IP65 water proof. Featuring RGBWIIC lighting effects with independently controllable zones, the lights create smooth gradients, flowing animations, and festive displays for outdoor dining, parties, and gatherings. The product also features AI-powered Gen-Scene for personalized scene generation, offering a more intuitive way to create lighting experiences for different occasions.

Designed for permanent installation along residential rooflines and eaves, the Permanent Outdoor Lights H1 provide year-round architectural and decorative lighting. With individually controllable RGBCWIC lights, users can switch between subtle everyday accent lighting and dynamic displays for holidays and special occasions. Their extendable and cuttable design, flexible mounting options, and IP65-rated weather resistance and operating temperature from -20℃ to 40℃ make them adaptable to different rooflines while eliminating the hassle of repeated seasonal installation and removal.

Flexible Connectivity and Seamless Apple Home Integration

Aqara is one of the few brands supporting dual-protocol. All six new lighting products support both Thread and Zigbee protocols, offering users flexibility in how they build and expand their smart homes.

In Thread mode, the lights support Matter, enabling integration with compatible smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Home Assistant, and Homey. All these six products can be seamlessly integrated into the Apple Home ecosystem, offering smooth across-platform usage experience. In addition, Apple users can add compatible Aqara lights to the Home app, with the adaptive lighting, these lights can adapt to users daily usage without extra configuration.

By combining cross-platform compatibility with a comprehensive portfolio of connected home devices, Aqara gives users the freedom to create lighting experiences that fit their preferred ecosystem and everyday routines.