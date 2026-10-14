Aqua New Jersey Acquires Lake Tamarack Water System

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct 14 — Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced today its Aqua New Jersey subsidiary has finalized its $113,000 purchase of the water system assets of the Lake Tamarack Water Corporation in Sussex County. The system serves approximately 255 customers in the Lake Tamarack portion of Hardyston Township. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJ BPU) approved the acquisition on September 9, 2026.

“We are well positioned to make much needed improvements to this system in order to ensure the highest-quality drinking water service,” said Essential Utilities Chairman & CEO Christopher Franklin. “We are happy to welcome the Lake Tamarack community to the Essential family.”

Aqua New Jersey has identified the need to invest approximately $1.4 million in the system over the next several years. Necessary upgrades will be made to strengthen water infrastructure. Aqua will also invest in improving system operations and meeting regulatory, environmental, and cybersecurity demands. Customers will also benefit from improved customer service and access to Aqua’s ePortal and mobile app to pay bills, track usage and more.

“Residents of Lake Tamarack will now be able to benefit from a level of service, resources, and responsiveness that was not available to them before,” said Aqua New Jersey President Natalie Chesko. “Our team of dedicated employees is committed to providing safe, reliable drinking water, and we look forward to serving this community for years to come.”

“We’re excited about this sale and confident in Aqua New Jersey’s ability to deliver high-quality water service,” said Lake Tamarack Water Corporation President Anne-Marie Wilhelm. “Aqua’s level of service has been outstanding throughout this process. They have treated our community with respect, provided outstanding support, and demonstrated the expertise and resources needed to modernize our system and ensure a smooth transition.”

As part of the transition, residents can expect to receive communication from Aqua New Jersey outlining service schedules and procedures.