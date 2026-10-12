Ashok Leyland partners with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank for providing vehicle finance facilities

12 October, 2026: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) to enter into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for its customers. This MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) to offer customized financial solutions to the customers buying Ashok Leyland’s trucks and buses.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Neelakantan, Vice President- Finance, Ashok Leyland and Mr. R. Ananda Ganesan, Executive Vice President and Country Head – Credit, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), in the presence of Mr. Salee S. Nair, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), Mr. M. D. Vincent, Executive Director, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), and Mr. Vijaya Kumar, Vice President – Credit, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) and Mr. D. S. Madhusudhan, Head – Sales Finance, Ashok Leyland, Mr. K.M. Balaji, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are pleased to partner with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) to provide accessible and convenient financing solutions to our customers. Financing plays an important role in enabling customers to invest in commercial vehicles and grow their businesses. This partnership will further strengthen our customer-centric approach by facilitating greater access to finance for customers purchasing Ashok Leyland trucks and buses. We look forward to a meaningful and long-term association with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB).” Ms. Madhavi Deshmukh, Senior Vice President-National Head Sales Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Ashok Leyland, said, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and ensuring easy access to financing is an important part of supporting their business journeys. By joining hands with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), we are extending another avenue for customers to access timely financing support. The partnership will help improve vehicle penetration across regions and ensure that customers can benefit from faster turnaround times and tailored financing offerings that suit their operational requirements.” Mr. Salee S Nair, Managing Director and CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) said, “We are delighted to partner with Ashok Leyland, a leading name in India’s commercial vehicle industry. Through this partnership, TMB will offer tailored financing solutions backed by seamless processes and customer-centric service. By leveraging the combined strengths of TMB’s robust banking network and Ashok Leyland‘s extensive market presence, we aim to support business growth and drive greater mobility for transport operators and fleet owners.”

Under this partnership, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) will be able to provide end-to-end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. Founded in 1921, TMB brings a long-standing customer base and strong brand loyalty to the partnership, along with a network of more than 600 branches, with a significant presence across rural and semi-urban centres. TMB also has deep relationships with MSMEs, traders and agricultural customers, particularly in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian markets. The partnership aims to leverage these strengths to enhance customer convenience by offering vehicle loans with flexible, easy-to-manage repayment options, tailored to meet individual needs and preferences.

Ashok Leyland today offers a comprehensive range of trucks and buses to meet the full spectrum of commercial vehicle needs, from intercity light commercial vehicles to long-haul trucks and a wide variety of buses. Ashok Leyland’s vehicles ensure safe transport and driver-friendly options. As a pioneer in technological innovations within the truck and bus segment, Ashok Leyland is fully equipped with a range of buses powered by alternative fuels, dedicated to reducing pollution and promoting an eco-friendly transport system in India.