At e4m Golden Mikes 2024, Red FM Turns Gold with 35 Awards & Radio Station of the Year Award

29th June 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, has been honored with the title of Radio Station of the Year and 35 prestigious awards across various categories, celebrating its versatility and innovation at the e4m Golden Mikes 2024. The accolades were presented at the Radio & Audio Conference held on June 26, 2024, at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai.
The conference marked a significant event in the radio industry, reflecting on radio’s pivotal role in shaping public opinion, cultural identity, and community engagement in India for over a century. The awards recognized excellence in various categories such as effectiveness, creativity, innovation, broadcasters, regional languages, and podcasts. This remarkable achievement underscores Red FM’s commitment to delivering unique and engaging content, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the radio industry.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Red FM has had a great hurray at the Golden Mikes Award. The esteemed awards are heartfelt embraces from our listeners, validating the power of radio as a medium, and our commitment to blue sky thinking. We can not fully convey how much we cherish the unwavering love and support of our audience but we are truly indebted. We look forward to creating distinctively creative content and countless future endeavors.”
|
Sr.No
|
Main Category
|Category
|
Sub- Category
|
CAMPAIGN NAME
|
1
|
Radio Station of the Year
|
2
|
RADIO
|EFFECTIVENESS
|Most Effective Ad/Campaign on Radio
|Farishtey Banjao Aaj
|
3
|
RADIO
|EFFECTIVENESS
|Best Use of Radio for Launch/Relaunch
|Lights Out with Rj Sharda Launch
|
4
|
RADIO
|EFFECTIVENESS
|Best Use of Radio for Long Term Effectiveness
|Suvidha Ke Liye Khed Hai
|
5
|
RADIO
|EFFECTIVENESS
|Best Use of Branded Content or Sponsorship on Radio
|SBI Life – Sapna Hai Toh Poora Karo
|
6
|
RADIO
|CREATIVITY
|Best Single Commercial- IT, Telecommunications & Digital Media
|Oh My Ghat k.a OMG
|
7
|
RADIO
|CREATIVITY
|Best Campaign
|Teen Rang Tawang
|
8
|
RADIO
|CREATIVITY
|Best Campaign
|ACKO – Welcome Change
|
9
|
RADIO
|INNOVATION
|Best Use of Sponsorship in an On-Air/On-Ground Radio Campaign
|Shivv Kholega Band Kaan
|
10
|
RADIO
|INNOVATION
|Best Use of Sponsorship in an On-Air/On-Ground Radio Campaign
|JK Tyre – Teen Rang Tawang
|
11
|
RADIO
|PROMOTION
|Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Single Station
|RED FLAG
|
12
|
RADIO
|PROMOTION
|Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Single Station
|Meme Machao
|
13
|
RADIO
|PROMOTION
|Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Multiple Station
|Bank of Baroda – BOB Army
|
14
|
RADIO
|PROMOTION
|Best Sponsored On Air Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self /Brand
|Sapno Ka Cinema
|
15
|
RADIO
|PROMOTION
|Best Promotion on Digital for / by a Brand
|Red Label Natural Care – The Monsoon Campaign
|
16
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best on Air Promotion by a Network of Radio Stations for Self
|Guts and Glory – Salute 71
|
17
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self
|The Kavi Collective
|
18
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self
|Guts and Glory – Salute 71
|
19
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self
|South Side Story
|
20
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best on Ground Promotion by a Network of Stations for Self
|Teen Rang Tawang
|
21
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster
|Devaki Karegi Hawa Tight
|
22
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster
|Azadi No. 1
|
23
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster
|Hunar Qaid
|
24
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster)
|Guts and Glory – Sachha Salute
|
25
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster)
|Tune in Tunnel
|
26
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster)
|HISSA PARTITION KA
|
27
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best Program Launch on Radio
|Ticket To Durga Puja
|
28
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best Radio Jingle for a Client
|Western Railway – Laay Bhaari
|
29
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best Radio Jingle for Self
|Guts and Glory – Salute 71
|
30
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best On Air Show
|No Se 9
|
31
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best On Air Show
|HISSA PARTTIION KA
|
32
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best Breakfast Show
|MORNING NO.1 WITH RJ RAUNAC
|
33
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best Storytelling Show
|HIDDEN FILES
|
34
|
RADIO
|BROADCASTERS
|Best Humour on Radio
|BAUAA
|
35
|
RADIO
|REGIONAL / LANGUAGE RADIO
|Best Ad/Campaign on Radio in the East Region (client/self)
|Ha Khriang Ki Sur Myllung – A Mini Mountain Concert (World Music Week 2023)
|
36
|
B. PODCAST / AUDIO SERIES
|
B0Best Podcast / Audio Series – Drama
|Survivors of 26/11 : Courage And Beyond