At e4m Golden Mikes 2024, Red FM Turns Gold with 35 Awards & Radio Station of the Year Award

29th June 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, has been honored with the title of Radio Station of the Year and 35 prestigious awards across various categories, celebrating its versatility and innovation at the e4m Golden Mikes 2024. The accolades were presented at the Radio & Audio Conference held on June 26, 2024, at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai.

The conference marked a significant event in the radio industry, reflecting on radio’s pivotal role in shaping public opinion, cultural identity, and community engagement in India for over a century. The awards recognized excellence in various categories such as effectiveness, creativity, innovation, broadcasters, regional languages, and podcasts. This remarkable achievement underscores Red FM’s commitment to delivering unique and engaging content, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the radio industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Red FM has had a great hurray at the Golden Mikes Award. The esteemed awards are heartfelt embraces from our listeners, validating the power of radio as a medium, and our commitment to blue sky thinking. We can not fully convey how much we cherish the unwavering love and support of our audience but we are truly indebted. We look forward to creating distinctively creative content and countless future endeavors.”