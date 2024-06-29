At e4m Golden Mikes 2024, Red FM Turns Gold with 35 Awards & Radio Station of the Year Award

29th June 2024  Mumbai, Maharashtra, India  India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, has been honored with the title of Radio Station of the Year and 35 prestigious awards across various categories, celebrating its versatility and innovation at the e4m Golden Mikes 2024. The accolades were presented at the Radio & Audio Conference held on June 26, 2024, at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai.

The conference marked a significant event in the radio industry, reflecting on radio’s pivotal role in shaping public opinion, cultural identity, and community engagement in India for over a century. The awards recognized excellence in various categories such as effectiveness, creativity, innovation, broadcasters, regional languages, and podcasts. This remarkable achievement underscores Red FM’s commitment to delivering unique and engaging content, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the radio industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Red FM has had a great hurray at the Golden Mikes Award. The esteemed awards are heartfelt embraces from our listeners, validating the power of radio as a medium, and our commitment to blue sky thinking. We can not fully convey how much we cherish the unwavering love and support of our audience but we are truly indebted. We look forward to creating distinctively creative content and countless future endeavors.”

Sr.No

Main Category

 Category

Sub- Category

CAMPAIGN NAME

1

Radio Station of the Year

2

 RADIO

 EFFECTIVENESS Most Effective Ad/Campaign on Radio Farishtey Banjao Aaj

3

 RADIO

 EFFECTIVENESS Best Use of Radio for Launch/Relaunch Lights Out with Rj Sharda Launch

4

 RADIO

 EFFECTIVENESS Best Use of Radio for Long Term Effectiveness Suvidha Ke Liye Khed Hai

5

 RADIO

 EFFECTIVENESS Best Use of Branded Content or Sponsorship on Radio SBI Life – Sapna Hai Toh Poora Karo

6

 RADIO

  CREATIVITY Best Single Commercial- IT, Telecommunications & Digital Media Oh My Ghat k.a OMG

7

 RADIO

  CREATIVITY Best Campaign Teen Rang Tawang

8

 RADIO

  CREATIVITY Best Campaign ACKO – Welcome Change

9

 RADIO

  INNOVATION Best Use of Sponsorship in an On-Air/On-Ground Radio Campaign Shivv Kholega Band Kaan

10

 RADIO

  INNOVATION Best Use of Sponsorship in an On-Air/On-Ground Radio Campaign JK Tyre – Teen Rang Tawang

11

 RADIO

  PROMOTION Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Single Station RED FLAG

12

 RADIO

  PROMOTION Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Single Station Meme Machao

13

 RADIO

  PROMOTION Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Multiple Station Bank of Baroda – BOB Army

14

 RADIO

  PROMOTION Best Sponsored On Air Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self /Brand Sapno Ka Cinema

15

 RADIO

  PROMOTION Best Promotion on Digital for / by a Brand Red Label Natural Care – The Monsoon Campaign

16

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best on Air Promotion by a Network of Radio Stations for Self Guts and Glory – Salute 71

17

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self The Kavi Collective

18

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self Guts and Glory – Salute 71

19

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self South Side Story

20

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best on Ground Promotion by a Network of Stations for Self Teen Rang Tawang

21

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster Devaki Karegi Hawa Tight

22

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster Azadi No. 1

23

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster Hunar Qaid

24

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster) Guts and Glory – Sachha Salute

25

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster) Tune in Tunnel

26

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster) HISSA PARTITION KA

27

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best Program Launch on Radio Ticket To Durga Puja

28

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best Radio Jingle for a Client Western Railway – Laay Bhaari

29

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best Radio Jingle for Self Guts and Glory – Salute 71

30

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best On Air Show No Se 9

31

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best On Air Show HISSA PARTTIION KA

32

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best Breakfast Show MORNING NO.1 WITH RJ RAUNAC

33

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best Storytelling Show HIDDEN FILES

34

 RADIO

  BROADCASTERS Best Humour on Radio BAUAA

35

 RADIO

 REGIONAL / LANGUAGE RADIO Best Ad/Campaign on Radio in the East Region (client/self) Ha Khriang Ki Sur Myllung – A Mini Mountain Concert (World Music Week 2023)

36

B. PODCAST / AUDIO SERIES

B0Best Podcast / Audio Series – Drama

 Survivors of 26/11 : Courage And Beyond