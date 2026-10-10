Axis AMC to launch its SIF business, ‘Accelerate SIF’, with a focus on long-term, risk-adjusted outcomes

Chandigarh, 10th Oct 2026: Axis AMC, one of India’s leading asset management companies, today announces its entry into the emerging SIF (Specialised Investment Fund) category through ‘Accelerate SIF’. It brings together Axis AMC’s investment expertise, dedicated SIF capabilities and disciplined product development framework with an aim to build differentiated investment solutions for evolving investor needs. ‘Accelerate SIF’ has been developed with a clear focus on enhancing risk-adjusted return potential while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management, investment discipline and long-term value creation. It aims at identifying opportunities where greater flexibility can be translated into meaningful portfolio solutions for investors.

As the SIF category evolves, Axis AMC believes that long-term success will be driven by the quality of investment solutions, consistency of execution and the ability to deliver better investor outcomes over time. These principles form the foundation of ‘Accelerate SIF’.

Nandik Mallik will spearhead Axis AMC’s efforts in this emerging category. Nandik is a seasoned financial services professional with over two decades of experience in managing large AUMs across risk-adjusted funds. His career includes having successfully launching the Long Short Fund at ICICI Prudential AMC. Before joining Axis AMC, he served as the CIO at Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.

Commenting on the development, B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC, said, “The introduction of SIFs is an important development for the industry. As investor needs continue to evolve, there is an increasing demand for investment solutions that can address more specific portfolio objectives while maintaining a strong focus on governance and investor protection. With ‘Accelerate SIF’, our objective is to bring together our investment expertise, dedicated capabilities and disciplined approach to product development to create differentiated solutions for investors. We believe the long-term success of SIFs will be determined by the ability to deliver meaningful outcomes and create value for investors over time.”

Under ‘Accelerate SIF’, Axis AMC aims to soon launch products in the equity and hybrid segments. Further details on the individual offerings will be announced closer to their respective launches.

R Sivakumar, CIO, Axis Mutual Fund, said, “Markets today are increasingly shaped by dispersion across sectors, themes and asset classes, making active portfolio construction more important than ever. Accelerate SIF gives us greater flexibility in how we identify and capture these opportunities. Our approach will remain rooted in fundamental research, with a sharp focus on generating risk-adjusted returns through high-conviction ideas while maintaining a disciplined risk framework. Furthermore, Nandik’s expertise in derivatives, strategic vision, practical experience, and market knowledge will be key in growing our equity and hybrid offerings in the SIFs space.”