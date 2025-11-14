Barco ClickShare Deepens Partner Ecosystem to Develop Certified Room System Bundles

KORTRIJK, Belgium, November 14, 2025 — Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, announces the expansion of its strategic ClickShare partnerships with Sennheiser, Logitech, and Huddly. These long-standing partners have been selected for their critical role in the development of certified room system bundles built around the ClickShare Hub, launched in June 2025. Together, they strengthen the ClickShare ecosystem and enable Barco to deliver fully integrated, high-performance meeting room solutions.

This marks an important step in Barco’s strategy to bring the ClickShare experience into every meeting room: from BYOD to room system, from huddle spaces to large meeting rooms. ClickShare has established the leading position in the wireless Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market and is now expanding its portfolio into room systems. ClickShare Hub is the company’s first room system device, built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), which provides a future-ready foundation and paves the way for certification.

To support this evolution, Barco is working closely with trusted partners who bring deep expertise in audio and video and who share a commitment to quality, interoperability, and user-centric design. Each partner adds unique value to the ecosystem. Their combined strengths allow Barco to offer modular, high-performance bundles that meet the needs of modern meeting spaces.

Sennheiser contributes its renowned audio expertise with video bars that include Dante connectivity, a professional audio-over-IP technology that simplifies installation and enables flexible audio distribution.

Logitech brings a proven track record in meeting room peripherals, with high-quality video and audio solutions that are easy to deploy and scale.

Huddly delivers scalable, AI-powered audio-video solutions that grow from small to large rooms with seamless multi-camera expansion. Its modular hardware and upgradable software make deployment, use, and scaling easy.

“These partnerships are a vital part of our certification journey,” said Jan van Houtte, Executive Vice President Meeting Experience at Barco. “We have built strong relationships with each of these partners over the years, and their expertise is essential as we expand the ClickShare portfolio into room systems. Together, we are creating a robust and interoperable ecosystem that enables customers to deploy certified, future-ready meeting room technology with confidence.”