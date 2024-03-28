Mumbai, 28th March 2024: BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft), a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of Cyber Security solutions, joined hands with Cyral, a platform helping enterprises to secure & govern their data in the cloud. This collaboration aims to reduce the risk, complexity, and costs associated with managing structured data, catering to the increasing demands of Indian businesses transitioning to the cloud while ensuring compliance with stringent data privacy regulations. Cyral’s automated governance, access controls, and fine-grained authorization policies significantly enhance BD Soft’s overall security offerings.

In its commitment to data protection, this partnership elevates BD Soft’s value proposition by unlocking access to new market segments focused on cloud data security. Cyral’s platform is designed to scale seamlessly with dynamic cloud workloads, enabling organizations to adapt to evolving security requirements effectively. Cyral’s cutting-edge solutions seamlessly integrate with BD Soft’s existing offerings, empowering them to deliver a more comprehensive security portfolio and cater to a wider range of customer needs.

Mr. Rajiv Warrier, Vice President of BD Soft, emphasized, “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Cyral, a leading innovator in data security solutions. With Cyral’s robust platform, we can now provide comprehensive protection against data breaches, unauthorized access, and compliance risks, empowering our clients to safeguard their sensitive information with confidence. By combining our expertise with Cyral’s cutting-edge technology, we’re confident in our ability to offer our clients unparalleled protection for their data assets in the cloud.” Commenting on the partnership, Manav Mita, CEO of Cyral, said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. With BD Soft’s extensive network and expertise, we can deliver our innovative technology to a wider audience, empowering organizations to strengthen their data protection strategies and mitigate cyber risks. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the way businesses protect their sensitive data in today’s complex threat landscape.”

Amid increased regulatory emphasis on data protection and privacy, coupled with rising cyber threats, security leaders across the nation are actively seeking Database Activity Monitoring (DAM), Data Masking, and Data Access Governance (DAG) solutions. This collaboration significantly expands the reach of Cyral’s cutting-edge data security governance platform.

BD Software Distribution offers diverse security solutions in India, including Bitdefender, Endpoint Security, DLP Solutions, Risk Management, Threat Monitoring, Activity Monitoring, Mobile Device Management, Web Application Firewall, Security Operations Centre, OCR, and New Age Document Solutions, to name a few.