Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between 3:13 Sales Group, LLC and Gladhaven Capital

Appleton, WI, June 18, 2024 — The seller, 3:13 Sales Group, LLC, specializes in providing outsourced business-to-business sales and account management solutions to companies in the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. With over 20 years of experience, they know what it takes to be a strategic, transparent partner – doing what’s right for you and your customers.

“I wanted to personally thank you (Matthew Kekelis) and the entire Benchmark team for all of your assistance in brokering the sale of 3:13 Sales Group to Gladhaven Capital. I couldn’t have been more impressed with the professionalism, follow-through, and patience you and your staff showed me throughout the entire process. In particular, I’d like to commend Morgan Patterson for the countless emails, calls, and meetings it took to get this across the goal line.

As you know, this was not an easy decision for me. We started this business 12 years ago, and I am proud of what has been built. I also wanted to find a buyer that would be the perfect fit to take this company to the next level and treat the associates, clients, and vendors with the same care and attention they’ve received for so many years. I believe Gladhaven Capital will do just that.

I highly recommend Benchmark International to anyone looking to sell their business. You will not be disappointed. Thank you again for everything!” – Steve Fidlin, Owner, 3:13 Sales Group

The Buyer, Gladhaven Capital, was founded by Jamie Gallagher with the mission to acquire and operate one business for the long term. Jamie has a broad professional background with 20+ years of experience across general management, B2C (CPG) and B2B marketing, corporate strategy, sales, and management consulting.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have found the perfect match for our client, 3:13 Sales Group. There is no doubt that Jamie with Gladhaven Capital will build upon the success that Steve and his team have accomplished throughout the years. Best of luck to all.” – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director, Benchmark International