The best way to trade new launches on Elysium is to show up prepared: a funded wallet in Banana Gun, a Telegram trading bot that said it will be live on Elysium from mainnet launch, and an exit plan written before you buy a single token.

Fresh launches reward the trader who did the boring work first.

Why does speed matter when you trade new launches on Elysium?

At a launch, the price moves while your transaction waits in line. Every extra second between your tap and your fill is price you did not choose.

Elysium is built to shrink that wait. Its docs describe canonical blocks every tenth of a second and a perceived receipt of about 0.3 seconds. Kinetiq built the chain as a high-performance L2 for Hyperliquid.

HyperEVM, the chain it settles to, is deliberately constrained. Per the Elysium docs, its small blocks carry 3M gas every second, against an Elysium execution target of 300 million gas per second.

A community testnet benchmark, quoted in Banana Gun’s blog, put inclusion at about 0.27 seconds versus about 1.7 seconds on HyperEVM.

Speed alone does not pick winners. It does give a prepared trader a fair shot at the early minutes of a token’s life, and a Telegram trading bot keeps your buy one tap away.

Which launchpads and apps are lined up for day one?

Kinetiq set Elysium’s mainnet for 9 Nov 2026. Banana Gun’s blog counts five day-one partners: DEXes Nest and Dawn, prediction market app Speculate, and launchpads Montra and Citadel.

Bankless reports that Nest opens with the first mainnet block, while the others are committed to mainnet. Treat the full five as Banana Gun’s claim until you see each app open.

The line from Banana Gun’s blog is the one to remember: “Two launchpads on day 1. Expect fresh token launches early.”

Launchpads are where new launches begin, so Montra and Citadel are the two names to watch.

Banana Gun’s X post on 2 Nov 2026 promises Elysium support from day one, with one line aimed straight at you: “Trade new launches and explore the fast lane for Hyperliquid.”

The same post pledges 40% of net trading revenue to KNTQ buybacks and burns, a commitment Kinetiq repeated on its own X account the same day.

How do you plan an exit before you buy?

Most beginners plan the entry and improvise the exit. Flip that order, because the exit is where a launch trade is won or lost, and a plan made in advance beats a decision made while the chart is moving.

An exit plan has three pieces: a price where you take profit, a price where you cut a loss, and a size you can live with if the token goes to zero. Write all three down first.

Banana Gun’s blog explains how on-chain limit orders work. You set a target price, the order waits, and the trade fires when the price reaches it.

Two details from that post matter at launches. Gas is paid when the order executes, not when you place it, so a busy network can make execution cost more than you expected.

And your slippage tolerance still applies. If the price moves past it between trigger and confirmation, the order cancels instead of filling at a much worse price.

Banana Gun offers limit orders on chains like HyperEVM. Once mainnet opens, check which Banana Gun features are switched on for Elysium in the bot’s chain list.

What is a good plan for your first Elysium launch?

Here is the six-step version. It works with whatever features turn out to be live.

Open Banana Gun on Telegram, tap Start, and create or import a wallet. Banana Gun’s first-trade guide says you need nothing beyond Telegram. Find Elysium in the bot’s chain list once mainnet is open, and read which features are on. Fund the wallet with HYPE for gas. The Elysium docs say HYPE bridges in 1:1 and withdraws 1:1, so there is no new gas token to buy. Watch Montra and Citadel for the first listings, and verify every contract address from official channels before you paste it. Start with a position size you chose in advance, and write down your take-profit and stop-loss levels. If limit orders are available on Elysium, set your exit orders right after your buy fills. If not, keep your levels written down and act on them by hand.

What should you expect after the first launches?

Per the Elysium docs of 2 Nov 2026, the chain is pre-launch, so details may shift before mainnet.

The docs also place HyperCore hooks in an ArbOS upgrade about four weeks after mainnet, which Banana Gun’s blog words as approximately one month post-mainnet.

Those hooks let contracts read live HyperCore market data and route orders to it.

You need a funded wallet, a written plan and the bot open when the first launchpad tokens appear.

An exit you set before the chart moves is far easier to follow than one you invent mid-pump. Write yours down tonight, open Banana Gun when Montra and Citadel go live, and let the plan do the work.