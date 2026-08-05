Beyond Ola & Uber: Five mobility apps driving the future of urban transportation in India

Aug 5: As India’s urban mobility landscape continues to evolve, the conversation is shifting beyond traditional ride hailing. A new generation of startups is reimagining transportation through electric vehicles, premium customer experiences, technology driven fleet management, and more sustainable business models. These companies are not just moving people from one place to another, they are shaping the future of urban mobility in India.

As India’s urban mobility ecosystem evolves, commuters are looking beyond traditional ride hailing for experiences that are smarter, cleaner, and more reliable. A new generation of mobility apps is redefining how people travel by combining electric vehicles, premium service, technology-led operations, and customer-first experiences. Here are five mobility platforms that are shaping the future of transportation in India.

1. Trev Mobility

A Gurugram-based all-electric chauffeur-driven mobility app, Trev Mobility is redefining premium urban travel with services spanning airport transfers, city rides, rentals, corporate travel, and outstation journeys. Starting with just two electric vehicles, the company has grown to a fleet of over 100 EVs across Delhi NCR and has completed more than 50,000 rides. Its recent ₹3.65 crore community-led funding round, backed by users and customers, reflects the trust it has built by delivering a reliable, premium, and sustainable mobility experience.

2. Green SM

The international electric ride hailing platform has entered India with an app-first approach focused exclusively on electric mobility. Its expansion underscores the growing confidence in India’s EV ecosystem and rising demand for sustainable urban transportation.

3. Rapido

Originally known for bike taxis, Rapido has evolved into a full stack mobility app offering bike, auto, and cab services. Its focus on affordability, accessibility, and technology has made it one of India’s fastest-growing urban mobility platforms.

4. Shoffr

Shoffr is a chauffeur-driven mobility app designed for users seeking scheduled, premium, and dependable transportation. The platform caters to business travellers and professionals who prioritise comfort, punctuality, and a superior ride experience.

5. Namma Yatri

Built on an open network model, Namma Yatri is reimagining ride hailing through a driver-first approach. The platform offers greater transparency, lower commissions for drivers, and a community-led ecosystem that is reshaping the economics of urban mobility.