Bhumika Realty Wins the Most Promising Image Award at Golden Brick Awards 2025

29th July 2025: Bhumika Realty, one of India’s leading real estate developers, has been awarded the “Most Promising Image Award” at the Golden Brick Awards 2025, held at the Marriott – Al Jaddaf, Dubai. The award honors industry professionals, bodies, groups and entities for their outstanding contributions to the Real Estate & Infrastructure Sector in India.

The award was proudly received by Mr. Siddharth Katyal (CEO), Mr. Amitav Sinha (President – Sales & CRM), and Mr. Yogesh Thakur (President – Marketing), who represented the leadership team of Bhumika Realty at this prestigious global platform. Their strategic vision and commitment have been instrumental in positioning the company as a forward-looking, customer-centric real estate brand.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, said, “This award is a proud validation of the trust Bhumika Realty has earned, the reputation it has built, and the strong brand image it continues to shape in the real estate sector. It reflects the collective commitment of everyone who has believed in the vision and contributed to this journey. The recognition inspires even greater momentum for what lies ahead.” Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Group, said, “Receiving this award on an international platform is a moment of immense pride. It stands as a testament to the brand image Bhumika Realty has built through dedication, innovation, and trust. This recognition reflects not just individual effort, but the strength of a united team and the unwavering support of our partners and stakeholders. It marks a significant milestone in the journey and signals even greater possibilities ahead.”

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Bhumika Realty’s journey towards becoming a globally recognised name in real estate. With a strong foundation built on trust, innovation, and excellence, the company remains committed to delivering transformative developments and setting new benchmarks in the industry both in India and beyond.