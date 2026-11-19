Thomas Lyte brings world-renowned sporting craftsmanship to Brawl Stars esports, from championship medals in Berlin to the World Finals trophy in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan – Nov 19– BLAST and Supercell have today highlighted their ongoing partnership with world-renowned trophy maker Thomas Lyte, Official Silverware Partner for Brawl Stars esports, while teasing the new championship trophy set to be lifted at the Brawl Stars World Finals in Tokyo this weekend.

The partnership sees Thomas Lyte bring decades of expertise in creating some of sport’s most recognisable silverware into the world of Brawl Stars esports, designing and crafting bespoke pieces that celebrate the biggest competitive moments across the global ecosystem.

Royal Warrant holders as Goldsmiths and Silversmiths to His Majesty The King, Thomas Lyte is internationally recognised for its work across elite global sport, including the Emirates FA Cup, Rugby World Cup, Ryder Cup and ATP Finals.

Thomas Lyte’s work with Brawl Stars began earlier this year at Brawl Cup Berlin, where Thomas Lyte created bespoke medals presented to the event champions following three days of competition in front of a sold-out crowd.

The partnership will now reach its biggest moment of the season at the Brawl Stars World Finals in Tokyo this November, where Thomas Lyte has designed and crafted the trophy that will be presented to the 2026 World Champions.

The new silverware has been created to combine Thomas Lyte’s traditional craftsmanship with the distinctive personality, energy and visual identity of Brawl Stars, producing a trophy designed specifically for the pinnacle of the game’s competitive calendar: The Brawl Stars World Finals!

The Brawl Stars World Finals trophy combines the distinctive visual language of Brawl Stars with traditional silverware craftsmanship. The highly polished cup, finished in 24-carat gold-plate, features bold, sculptural handles and graphic detailing inspired by the tournament’s iconic logo. The trophy sits on a faceted base finished with a black ceramic coating, featuring the Brawl Stars World Finals 2026 branding, creating a striking piece that embodies the competition’s energy and identity.

Through the partnership, BLAST, Supercell and Thomas Lyte are aiming to give Brawl Stars’ biggest competitive achievements lasting symbols that reflect the significance of winning on the global stage.

The creation of the Brawl Stars World Finals trophy involved more than 100 hours of skilled craftsmanship, combining traditional silversmithing techniques with modern manufacturing technology. Thomas Lyte’s specialist craftspeople employed techniques including metal spinning, soldering, filing, polishing and plating, alongside precision CNC machining and ceramic coating, to produce a trophy finished to museum-quality standards.

From the initial 3D CAD modelling through to the final stages of polishing, finishing and rigorous quality control, every element of the trophy was crafted with exceptional care and precision, reflecting the exacting standards applied to some of the world’s most prestigious sporting silverware.

The collaboration also builds on an established relationship between BLAST and Thomas Lyte across esports. The renowned British silversmith has previously worked alongside BLAST to create championship silverware for major competitions including the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) and Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS).