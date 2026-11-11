Boise Cascade Completes California Facility Acquisition

BOISE, Idaho, Nov 11 — Boise Cascade Company (“Boise Cascade” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BCC) today announced it has completed the transaction to acquire two building materials distribution facilities from Taiga Building Products in Rocklin and Sanger, California, as previously announced on November 5, 2026.

The acquisition expands Boise Cascade’s distribution presence in California and strengthens its ability to serve customers throughout the region. It also enhances the Company’s general line product capabilities and support the continued growth of its recently expanded partnership with James Hardie®.

“We are excited to officially welcome the Rocklin and Sanger locations to the Boise Cascade team,” said Jo Barney, Executive Vice President of Boise Cascade’s Building Materials Distribution division. “We appreciate everyone who helped make this transaction possible and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”