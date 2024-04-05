Hyderabad, 05th April, 2024: BrandLife PR, a new-age PR Startup from Hyderabad gets a special recognition at The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) 20th Foundation Day at Hotel The Plaza, Begumpet, Hyderabad. Co-founded by Hari Prasad Gogikar and Supreeth Patthipati, Brand Life PR got awarded as the best PR Startup in a special category. Distributed as Samvahana Awards by PRCI to outstanding professionals in the field of public relations – this award to the founders of BrandLife PR was presented by Shri Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman of PRCI Hyderabad Chapter.
Speaking at the event, Shri Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman of PRCI, Hyderabad Chapter, stated, “Our 20th Foundation Day celebration is a testament to the remarkable journey of PRCI and its contributions to the field of public relations. We are delighted to host this event, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and aspiring professionals to commemorate this milestone. I want to congratulate BrandLife PR for winning this special achievement. “
The celebratory event witnessed a series of insightful discussions, engaging performances, and esteemed guests.