Brett Fuiks Named VP of Sales at AV Universal Corp.

Corona, CA, April 09, 2024 – AVUC Footwear, a leading innovator in the footwear industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Fuiks as its new Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Fuiks brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of success in driving business growth and developing strategic partnerships, making him a valuable addition to AVUC’s executive team. www.avuniversalcorp.com

In his new capacity, Fuiks will lead the sales and business development initiatives at AVUC Footwear, with a focus on expanding market share, enhancing brand visibility, and driving revenue growth. His extensive background in the retail industry, Nordstrom, Apple and Zappos, positions him well to spearhead AVUC Footwear’s efforts to innovate and disrupt the footwear industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brett Fuiks to AVUC Footwear Company as our Vice President of Sales and Business Development,” said Viresh, CEO of AVUC Footwear. “Brett’s proven expertise in strategic planning, market analysis, and relationship building will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory and solidifying our position as a leader in the footwear market. His passion for excellence and commitment to driving results make him an ideal fit for our team.”

Fuiks joins AVUC Footwear from his previous role at Zappos, where he played a key role in driving revenue growth and expanding market reach. His strategic vision and customer centric approach align perfectly with AVUC Footwear’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative footwear solutions to its customers.

“I am honored to join AVUC Footwear Company at this exciting juncture in its evolution,” said Brett Fuiks. “AVUC Footwear has a strong reputation for excellence and innovation in the footwear industry, and I am eager to leverage my skills and experience to further elevate the brand and drive business success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at AVUC Footwear to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

Fuiks’ appointment underscores AVUC Footwear’s dedication to assembling a world-class leadership team capable of driving sustainable growth and delivering outstanding results in the highly competitive footwear market.