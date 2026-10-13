Britannia Cakes Unwraps the ‘Joy of celebrations’ this Festive Season

Kolkata, Oct 13: West Bengal comes alive during its coveted festive season – the sound of dhaak in the air, the rush of pandal hopping, the aroma of bhoger khichuri, evenings spent with friends and family, and countless little moments of joy that make the season wholesome. This season, Britannia Cakes is celebrating these familiar joys with its latest campaign, ‘Unwrap the Joy of Celebrations’, bringing alive the spirit of West Bengal’s celebrations to life across the city through special festive edition packs, a brand film, AR activation and celebratory activities in West Bengal.

Known for its long-standing connection with consumers in West Bengal, Britannia Cakes is giving its festive cheer a distinctly celebratory flavour this year. The brand’s special edition packs bring six different festive rituals and traditions to life through vibrant celebration-inspired artwork, capturing the colours, energy and cultural moments that make the season unique to the city. Extending these stories beyond the pack, the brand has also launched a film inspired by these designs, bringing the rituals and celebrations to life on screen.

From Sindoor Khela to sweet moments shared, celebrate the spirit of Vijaya Dashami

From the first beat of the Dhaak to the last bite of delight let the festive celebrations begin

From the devotion of Pushpanjali to the delight of every bite, celebrate this festive season with joy

From the auspicious call of the Shankho to the joy of every bite, celebrate the spirit of Pujo

From the sacred Kola Bou ritual to the sweetness of every bite, celebrate the spirit of this festive season

As Dhunuchi sways to the rhythm, let every bite add sweetness to the celebration of this festive season

Taking the celebrations beyond the pack, Britannia Cakes is bringing these familiar moments to life across Kolkata. The celebrations are already on the move with the Britannia Cakes Metro Wrap, which has made its presence felt across Kolkata’s Green Line, from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, carrying the festive spirit through the city. Additionally, in newspapers, six consecutive days will celebrate six different festive rituals in AR, with a QR code that lets consumers create their own festive avatar – be it a dhaaki or a dhunuchi dancer – and share it with friends and family.

Speaking about the campaign, Shekhar Agarwal, General Manager, Britannia said,

“West Bengal has always held a special place in Britannia Cakes’ journey, and our connection with consumers here has been built over many years and many shared moments. West Bengal’s most celebrated season is one of the most special times of the year for the region, bringing together traditions, families, friends and communities. With unwrapping the joy of celebrations’, we wanted to celebrate these familiar moments in a way that feels true to the festive celebrations, while bringing a little more joy and sweetness to the festivities.”

Besides the special festive edition packs, Britannia Cakes will take to the streets of Kolkata to ask people what memories and stories the special edition pack brings to mind. From family traditions and neighbourhood gatherings to rituals passed down through generations, this campaign is a tribute to the countless stories that make the festive season so uniquely special, with Britannia Cakes adding a little sweetness to every celebration.