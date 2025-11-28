buildAhome Startup Redefines the Home Construction Experience with first Knowledge Centre

Nov 28: buildAhome, one of India’s leading turnkey home construction companies, has announced a series of major updates aimed at enhancing transparency, customer experience and sector-wide organisation in the individual home construction market.

Established in 2016, buildAhome has grown from a four-member startup into a trusted construction partner with over 1,000 completed homes across more than 15 cities. The company continues to operate through a robust in-house model comprising architects, engineers, MEP specialists and finishing experts, ensuring complete quality control, predictable timelines and cost clarity for homeowners.

Adding to its efforts to simplify and standardise the homebuilding journey, buildAhome has unveiled its first Knowledge Centre in Bengaluru. This experiential space is designed to educate and empower prospective homeowners by giving them a transparent view of the construction process. The centre features a distinctive glass-floor display showcasing over 100 construction materials in the exact sequence they appear during building. It also houses digital exhibits that explain structural planning, MEP systems, quality checks and sustainability practices. Visitors can explore a vast visual library of more than 10,000 images, use a real-time cost calculator and access project documentation from over 1,000 completed sites. With the introduction of Annual Maintenance Contracts, the company further reinforces its commitment to long-term support and customer confidence.

On the technology front, buildAhome is strengthening its ERP-integrated digital system that connects architects, engineers, vendors and clients on a unified platform. Homeowners can track every stage of their project—materials, milestones, updates and billing—through a dedicated mobile interface, offering a level of transparency that is uncommon in the construction sector.

To amplify its message of trust and reliability, buildAhome recently onboarded cricket legend Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador. The campaign, titled “Banni, let’s build a home,” reflects the company’s promise of a worry-free and transparent building experience.

buildAhome also continues to prioritise sustainable construction through initiatives such as solar integration, rainwater harvesting and eco-friendly home design, highlighted through its IGBC Platinum-certified project, Urvi.

With these strategic updates, buildAhome reaffirms its vision of making homebuilding in India transparent, organised and technology-driven, while continuing to build lasting trust with homeowners.