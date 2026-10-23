Buying Farmland This Festive Season: What to Look for Beyond the View and Waivers

By Amit Porwal, Director, Aranyakaa

Every festive season, farmland enquiries rise, and so do the offers. Waivers, easy payment plans and limited-period deals make it feel like the time to act. But should a farmland deal be rushed?

The pull is easy to understand. Dhanteras, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali are linked with prosperity and new beginnings. Families wait for these days to buy gold, homes, plots or land, because a purchase made now is seen as one that will bring lasting growth. Farmland and farmhouses are gaining ground too. More families want to get back to nature, grow some of their own food and breathe clean air, in a peaceful place away from city chaos and pollution, yet within easy reach of the city.

The intent is genuine and the timing often feels meaningful. But a farmland purchase should never be driven by festive sentiment alone. Offers can make a deal look better, yet they cannot replace a careful check of the land, its legal standing and its long-term usability. Do your due diligence first. The offer can wait. The right land is worth the time.

Look beyond the view

A green view, a scenic location or a polished brochure can create instant appeal. But the real value of farmland sits in what a site visit does not always show. You want a weekend retreat, not a weekend job, so look past the first impression.

Land disputes are one of the biggest sources of litigation in India. In a National Institute of Public Finance and Policy study of land and property cases, about one in seven traced back to problems with property records. That is why, before you make any payment, check that the seller or the developer, if there is one, holds a clear, marketable title. The land should be free from disputes and encumbrances, and ownership records should match across all revenue documents. Agricultural land, farmhouse land and land in planned development zones follow different rules, so verify zoning, conversion and approvals under the applicable development laws. Also check that the development you have in mind is actually feasible.

If you are buying from a developer, visit their past projects, not just the sample site. Read the agreement with care. It should say clearly what you are buying, what the sale deed covers and when the land will be registered in your name. Roads, water, power and other promised amenities should be written in, each with a delivery date. Ask what the common areas cost to maintain each year and how easy it will be to sell your plot or farmhouse later.

Assess the land as a usable asset

An investment as big as farmland should be judged over the long term, as an asset that stays useful to the family.

Road Connectivity: Check how well connected the property is and how long it takes to reach from the city?

Check how well connected the property is and how long it takes to reach from the city? Water: What is the source and is it reliable and safe to use? Look for recharge pits, STP and rainwater harvesting, as water scarcity is a real concern today.

What is the source and is it reliable and safe to use? Look for recharge pits, STP and rainwater harvesting, as water scarcity is a real concern today. Power and basic infrastructure: Check electricity, drainage, waste management and mobile and internet connectivity.

Check electricity, drainage, waste management and mobile and internet connectivity. Soil and terrain: Are they right for what you plan, whether a farmhouse, plantation, weekend home or managed farming?

Are they right for what you plan, whether a farmhouse, plantation, weekend home or managed farming? Upkeep and management: Who will look after the property, what are the recurring costs and how will the land stay protected when you are away? In managed projects, check the operator’s credibility, how clear the maintenance charges are and whether the long-term plan is transparent.

These practical considerations determine whether a property remains enjoyable, manageable and financially sustainable over time.

Buy within your financial comfort

The RBI raised the repo rate to 5.50% on 7 October, its first hike since February 2023, so borrowing is getting costlier. Farmland is rarely bought with a standard home loan, but if you borrow to build or develop, count the extra interest and do not stretch yourself for a festive purchase.

Look at the total cost of ownership, not just the price. Add registration, legal checks, development, fencing, water infrastructure, security and regular upkeep.

Here is a simple test: if the festive offer were removed, would the land still make sense? If yes, based on verified documents, practical infrastructure and realistic costs, the decision is likely sound. If it depends mainly on a discount or waiver, stop.

A festive beginning, a long-term commitment

The festive season can be a good time to begin a new chapter. But farmland is not a quick transaction. Its value builds over years, through clear documents, responsible development, dependable infrastructure and realistic expectations.

At Aranyakaa, we believe a farmland investment should add real value to a family’s life: space, greenery, community and a more balanced way of living. That comes from informed decisions, not festive urgency. A good farmland investment is one that stays sound, usable and valuable in every season, not just the festive one.