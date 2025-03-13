Celebrate Holi with a Splash at Wonderla: Foam Party, Organic Colors, Live Dhol, and More

National, 13th March 2025: Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain, is set to bring the joy of Holi alive with a three-day celebration across all its parks from March 14th to 16th. Visitors can celebrate the festivities with a fun foam party for the first time in Wonderla with organic colors and festive treats.

Adding to the energy, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar parks will feature Punjabi dhol performances and Pool DJ sessions, creating the perfect festive atmosphere. Guests can also savor a refreshing glass of thandai alongside specially curated regional thali meals.