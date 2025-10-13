Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Cornitos’ All-New Festive Gift Collection

13rd, October 2025: This Diwali, Cornitos, India’s homegrown snack brand, adds an extra sparkle to the season of lights with its newly designed festive gift packs. Wrapped in vibrant, handcrafted-inspired packaging that mirrors the colours of a rangoli and the glow of diyas, the collection celebrates togetherness, taste, and the joy of gifting. With an assortment of delicious snacks that perfectly blend tradition and modern indulgence, Cornitos aims to make every celebration a little brighter, every get-together a little warmer, and every Diwali moment a little more special.

Adding a dash of excitement to this year’s festivities, the exclusive gift range features five thoughtfully curated packs—Snacker’s Delight, Crunch Carnival, Nacho Fiesta, Party Pack, and Royal Nuts Pack. Each pack is designed to reflect the spirit of sharing and celebration that defines the festival. Snacker’s Delight is a fun-filled combo perfect for joyful gatherings or cosy evenings with family. Crunch Carnival brings together a variety of flavours that turn any moment into a celebration. Nacho Fiesta is a burst of taste and texture that adds energy and flavour to festive tables. For those who love to entertain, the Party Pack serves as the go-to companion, bringing bold taste and festive vibes straight to every get-together. And for an elegant touch, the Royal Nuts Pack is a perfect blend of richness and nutrition, adding a touch of luxury to the gifting season. Together, these packs capture the heart of Diwali—vibrant, joyful, and full of life.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos, said, “Diwali is a festival that celebrates light, love, and shared happiness. With our new festive gift range, we wanted to create something that reflects the spirit of togetherness while adding a colourful, premium touch to the experience. The redesigned packaging and thoughtfully curated snack combinations are our way of thanking our consumers for making Cornitos a part of their celebrations every year.”

As homes light up and hearts come together this Diwali, Cornitos’ festive gift packs serve as the perfect expression of warmth, gratitude, and celebration. With every crunch, flavour, and vibrant hue, Cornitos invites everyone to share happiness and make this Diwali truly memorable—because some gifts are meant to be savoured together.