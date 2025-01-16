16th January 2025: The Calcutta Heritage Collective proudly launched its ambitious Chaitanya Library restoration and revival initiative with a spectacular evening of music and art at the Hyatt Regency Kolkata, on 12th January 2025. Dedicated to the restoration, revival, and reuse of Kolkata’s built heritage, the Collective unites thought leaders, students, senior citizens, professionals, entrepreneurs, artists, heritage experts, developers and concerned citizens, all bound by a shared passion for preserving the city’s rich history.

The cornerstone of the initiative, The Chaitanya Project, aims to restore the 135-year-old Chaitanya Library to its former glory. A Treasure Trove in Need of Revival, The Chaitanya Library has witnessed the passage of time and history, serving as a sanctuary for intellectual discourse and reflection. Established in 1889 by intellectual stalwarts such as Gaur Hari Sen, Kunj Behari Datta and Rabindranath Tagore, the library houses over 150,000 rare books and journals, including invaluable works on Indian history, philosophy and culture. However, decades of neglect have left it in urgent need of restoration and digitization to preserve its priceless collection for future generations.

The Calcutta Heritage Collective’s initiative will involve the restoration of the building, the conservation of its invaluable resources, and the digitization of its rare publications. Ayan Sen, a member and a leading national heritage conservation architect, offered to assist in the restoration process. His plans include provisions for potential adaptive reuse to ensure the entity’s future self-sustainability. These efforts aim to make the library’s collection accessible to a global audience while preserving its physical legacy.

The event was a celebration of art and music, graced by the presence of renowned percussion maestro and cause ambassador, Bickram Ghosh, who enthralled the audience with an exclusive live concert celebrating 25 years of fusion music and offering a preview of his latest album, Rhythmscape 2.0. Joining him were Pt. S. Sekhar on mridangam, Pulak Sarkar on keyboard, Abhishek Mallick on electric sitar, Nirmalya Roy on vocals, and Satyajit Mukherjee on drums. Together, they created a spellbinding synergy that captivated the audience and made the evening truly unforgettable.

Shuvaprasanna, with his 73 years of experience, created a stunning painting live in front of the audience in just half an hour. His brushstrokes moved in perfect rhythm with the tabla beats of the percussion maestro. The evening was made even more special by the creation of the ‘Chaitanya Heritage Baithakkhana’, a beautifully designed space that truly captured the essence of the program bringing Chaitanya Library’s legacy to life.

Speaking about his contribution, Shuvaprasanna shared, “I was honored to be part of Chaitanya, an exclusive evening by Calcutta Heritage Collective to support the restoration of the historic Chaitanya Library. This priceless heritage, housing over 1 lakh books and 25,000 journals, deserved to be preserved for generations to come. While restoration deserved government attention, CHC’s initiative is truly commendable. Their efforts are preserving a treasure trove of knowledge and inspiring a renewed spirit of learning in our community.” This blend of art and music perfectly reflected the meaning of ‘Chaitanya’ – awakening, knowledge and the revival of Kolkata’s cultural soul. Speaking about his participation, Bickram Ghosh shared, “I am deeply passionate about the incredible work this organization is doing to preserve Kolkata’s rich heritage. My performance offered a preview of our upcoming album, Rhythmscape 2.0. The concert featured pieces from the original album as well as new compositions. It was a privilege to share the stage with the legendary Shuvaprasanna and I invite everyone to support this noble cause and celebrate the cultural legacy of our beloved city.” At the helm of the movement, Mukul Agarwal, Founder Trustee of Calcutta Heritage Collective, remarked: “The Chaitanya Library stands as a symbol of Kolkata’s intellectual and cultural legacy. The challenge of restoring the past glory of Chaitanya Library is daunting. Both by way of restoring the large collection of its rare books and to restore the building. Calcutta Heritage collective has taken up the challenge to re-establish it as a hub for education and culture, making it a center of learning and inspiration for generations to come.”

This transformative effort is led by the trustees of the Calcutta Heritage Collective: Gaurav Gupta, Munish Jhajharia, Dr. Rupali Basu and Sangeeta Dudhoria, whose vision and commitment drive the initiative forward. The Chaitanya Library restoration initiative is more than a preservation effort; it is a call to action for all who cherish Kolkata’s rich cultural heritage. The Calcutta Heritage Collective invites individuals, organizations, and institutions to join hands in this endeavor to safeguard a symbol of knowledge and consciousness for generations to come.