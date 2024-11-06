Chivari’s Pearl White Steel Skeleton Chiavari Chair Surges in Popularity

Miami, FL, November 06, 2024 — Chivari, Home of the Steel Skeleton, is proud to announce the expansion of its collection with the fastest-trending new color choice for events in the coming year. Chivari’s new and exclusive Pearl White Steel Skeleton Chiavari Chair features an iridescent finish, giving it a refined and lustrous look.

Chivari has engineered a revolutionary paint process for Pearl White, elevating the classical charm of the Steel Skeleton Chiavari Chair, delivering cutting-edge durability to set a new standard in event seating.

“The moment I laid eyes on the early samples of our Pearl White collection, I was utterly captivated,” stated Chivari president, Richard Wallet. “It’s truly remarkable how something seemingly so simple can have such a profound impact. The prism-bending sheen of the pearl white finish, combined with our signature craftsmanship, created an effect that was nothing short of magical. In that instant, I knew we had stumbled upon a game-changer that would take over the event industry.”

The Pearl White color imbues classic design with glimmering radiance, reflecting light for a subtle shimmer that transforms ordinary events into immediately memorable spectacles. This next-level advancement forges a new frontier in event standards. Place this unique chair beside one in plain white and you’ll quickly understand why no one will order plain white ever again.