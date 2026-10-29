Choosing a Home Loan? Why the Lowest Interest Rate May Not Tell the Whole Story

An attractive interest rate can make a home loan more affordable, but it is only one part of the borrowing decision. The right financing choice should balance interest costs, repayment flexibility and long-term financial comfort.

When buying a home, even a small difference in interest rates can influence which lender you choose. After all, a home loan is usually repaid over many years, and a lower rate can translate into meaningful savings.

But focusing only on the advertised interest rate can leave important questions unanswered.

How much interest will you pay over the full loan tenure? Will your repayments remain manageable if rates change? And does the loan give you the flexibility to reduce your outstanding debt when your finances improve?

These considerations matter because the true value of a home loan lies not just in what it costs today, but in how comfortably it fits your finances over time.

Why should you look beyond the advertised interest rate?

The lowest advertised rate is not necessarily the rate every borrower will receive. Lenders assess several factors when determining the applicable home loan interest rate, including income, credit history, employment profile, existing obligations and repayment capacity.

A borrower with a stable income and strong repayment record may receive different terms from someone with irregular earnings or substantial existing debt.

This makes it important to compare actual loan offers rather than relying solely on headline rates.

For example, Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers interest rates starting from 7.50% p.a.* for eligible salaried applicants. The rate offered to an individual borrower will depend on their financial profile and applicable lending criteria.

When comparing financing options, consider the interest rate alongside processing fees, other applicable charges and repayment conditions.

A slightly lower rate may be attractive, but understanding the complete borrowing arrangement is what helps you make a more informed decision.

How much can a small interest rate difference matter?

A fraction of a percentage point may appear insignificant when comparing home loan offers. Over a long repayment period, however, the difference can become substantial.

Consider a Rs. 50 lakh home loan over 20 years. At an illustrative interest rate of 8% per annum, the monthly EMI would be approximately Rs. 41,822. At 8.5%, it would increase to around Rs. 43,391.

The difference is about Rs. 1,569 each month. Over 20 years, that represents approximately Rs. 3.77 lakh in additional interest, assuming the rate remains unchanged throughout.

This is why comparing interest rates matters, particularly for larger loan amounts and longer tenures.

However, a lower rate should not automatically lead you to borrow more. The savings are most valuable when they help reduce the cost of financing a property that already fits your budget.

Can a longer repayment tenure make borrowing easier?

Repayment tenure can influence affordability almost as much as the interest rate. A longer tenure generally reduces the monthly EMI, leaving more room for household expenses, savings and other commitments. However, extending repayment also increases the total interest payable, assuming the rate remains unchanged.

For instance, a young professional purchasing a first home may prefer a manageable monthly instalment while building savings and meeting other financial responsibilities.

Someone closer to retirement, on the other hand, may prefer a shorter repayment period to reduce the time spent servicing debt.

Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers repayment tenures of up to 32 years*, giving eligible borrowers different repayment periods to consider based on their requirements.

The longest available tenure is not necessarily the best choice. The aim should be to find a repayment period that keeps the EMI comfortable without creating an unnecessarily high interest burden.

What happens when home loan interest rates change?

Interest rate movements deserve attention, especially when choosing a floating-rate home loan.

Unlike a fixed-rate arrangement, where the interest rate remains unchanged for the agreed period, a floating rate can move according to the applicable lending benchmark and loan terms.

A reduction in rates may lower borrowing costs. An increase can affect the EMI, remaining tenure or both.

This makes it useful to assess your repayment capacity beyond the initial EMI. Before taking a floating-rate home loan, consider whether your household budget could absorb a higher repayment if borrowing costs rise. Also understand when the lender resets the rate and how changes are reflected in the repayment schedule.

A comfortable financial buffer can help you manage such adjustments without disrupting essential spending or savings.

Why does repayment flexibility matter over the years?

Your income and financial priorities are unlikely to remain the same throughout a home loan tenure.

A promotion, business growth or accumulated savings may create opportunities to repay part of the outstanding principal earlier than planned. Part-prepayment can help reduce future interest costs and potentially shorten the repayment period, depending on the loan structure.

For individual borrowers with floating-rate home loans, Bajaj Finance allows part-prepayments and foreclosure without additional charges, subject to applicable terms.

This flexibility can be valuable if you prefer a manageable EMI initially but want the option to reduce your debt as your financial position improves.

However, using surplus funds for prepayment should not come at the expense of emergency savings or other important financial commitments.

The benefit lies in having the option to manage repayment according to changing circumstances.

How can Bajaj Finance Home Loan support your financial plans?

Choosing a home loan involves finding a suitable balance between borrowing costs, monthly affordability and repayment flexibility.

Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers several features that borrowers can evaluate against their homebuying requirements:

Competitive interest rates: Starting from 7.50% per annum* for eligible salaried applicants

Starting from 7.50% per annum* for eligible salaried applicants Substantial financing: Home loans of up to Rs. 15 crore*, subject to eligibility

Home loans of up to Rs. 15 crore*, subject to eligibility Flexible repayment tenure: Up to 32 years* to help borrowers assess different EMI commitments

Up to 32 years* to help borrowers assess different EMI commitments Prepayment flexibility: No additional part-prepayment or foreclosure charges for eligible individual floating-rate home loans, subject to applicable conditions

These features can help homebuyers structure financing according to the property they intend to purchase and the repayments their income can support.

Before applying, compare the available interest rate, repayment tenure and overall loan cost. The Bajaj Finance home loan EMI calculator can help you assess different repayment scenarios and understand their potential impact on your monthly budget.

The right financing structure should support both the property purchase and the financial priorities that continue after it.

Choose a home loan for the years ahead

A competitive interest rate is an important advantage, but it should not be the only factor guiding your borrowing decision.

The total interest cost, flexibility to manage repayments and ability to absorb future changes can be equally important over a long loan tenure.

By evaluating these factors together, you can choose financing that fits your present needs without placing unnecessary pressure on your future income.

With Bajaj Finance Home Loan, eligible borrowers can explore loan amounts, interest rates and repayment options suited to their requirements.

Ultimately, a well-chosen home loan should do more than make a property purchase possible. It should help you manage that commitment comfortably while continuing to pursue your other financial goals.

*Terms and conditions apply.