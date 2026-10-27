Cinépolis Closes US$380 Million Unsecured Seven-Year Sustainability-Linked Financing Led by IFC, Fueling Job Creation and Mexico’s Creative Industries

Mexico City, October 27, 2026. Exhibidora Mexicana Cinépolis, S.A. de C.V. (Cinépolis) has closed a US$380 million, seven-year unsecured sustainability-linked financing led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, with the participation of BBVA México, Banamex, BanBajío, and Scotiabank México. The financing ties Cinépolis’ growth to social and environmental targets, including gender outcomes and operational sustainability.

For IFC, this sustainability-linked loan is the first of its kind in Latin America’s creative industries. Proceeds will fund new theaters, the renovation of existing venues, digital transformation, and investment in local audiovisual content. The investments are expected to create hundreds of direct jobs—many of them first-time jobs for young people—for workers who will join the more than 34,000 people Cinépolis employs worldwide. They will also generate indirect jobs, many of them across the creative industries value chain.

“This sustainability-linked financing shows how innovative financial instruments can support growth and inclusive jobs while delivering stronger environmental and social outcomes. By working with Cinépolis, we are helping advance more sustainable operations and inclusive employment while strengthening an ecosystem that supports filmmakers, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and thousands of workers across the creative industries value chain,” said Sanaa Abouzaid, IFC Division Director for Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic.

“Beyond broadening the company’s funding sources and extending its debt maturity profile, this financing ties our growth to commitments that matter for our business: more women in leadership and more efficient cinemas. It will also help us create opportunities for young people and keep investing in local content,” said Alejandro Ramírez, CEO of Cinépolis.

Beyond direct employment, cinemas anchor the creative industries value chain. Exhibition is the key monetization channel for audiovisual content: box-office revenues flow back to producers and distributors, sustaining jobs across content creation, production, distribution, marketing, and related creative services.