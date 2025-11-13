Class Saathi Featured in HundrED Global Collection 2026 for Transforming Classroom Learning

New Delhi, India 13th November, 2025: Class Saathi, the flagship AI powered personalized learning and assessment solution by TagHive Inc., has been selected for inclusion in the HundrED Global Collection 2026, recognizing it as one of the world’s leading education innovations with measurable impact and potential to scale globally.

Each year, HundrED, a Finland-based global education non-profit, identifies 100 of the most impactful and scalable education innovations from around the world. The selection process involves rigorous research and expert review, evaluating innovations for their effectiveness, scalability, and contribution to improving learning outcomes.

Class Saathi stood out for its unique approach to bridging classroom participation, formative assessment, and data-driven learning—using simple clicker technology that works offline and in low-resource settings. Already used by over 15,000 classrooms across India, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Africa and beyond, the platform empowers teachers to track learning progress in real time while engaging students through interactive quizzes and instant feedback.

“This recognition from HundrED is a powerful validation of our vision, to make every classroom a connected and joyful learning space,” said Pankaj Agarwal, Founder & CEO, TagHive Inc. “We’re proud that Class Saathi is not only improving student engagement and learning outcomes but also demonstrating how technology can inclusively transform government and low-resource schools.”

The HundrED Global Collection 2026 is officially launched online on November 11, 2025, followed by the 100 Days of HundrED campaign, during which each featured innovation is showcased globally. Class Saathi will be featured on February 23, 2026, highlighting its journey and impact in creating data-driven, joyful classrooms across India and beyond.

Building on this milestone, Class Saathi has also been recognized as a Solver in the MIT Solve 2025 Global Learning Challenge, further strengthening its position as a globally relevant innovation addressing learning inequities at scale.

With this recognition, Class Saathi joins a prestigious network of global EdTech innovations committed to ensuring “No Child is Left Behind.” It adds to the solution’s growing list of accolades, including inclusion in the UNICEF-led Learning Cabinet, certification by EdTech Tulna (IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi), and partnerships with multiple state governments across India.