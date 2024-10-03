ClayCo Cosmetics Raises $2 Million from Unilever Ventures to Scale Operations and Expand Product Portfolio

Mumbai, October 03rd, 2024: ClayCo Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., a premium skincare brand that blends global beauty rituals with modern formulations, has successfully raised $2 million (approximately ₹16 crores) in its Series A funding round from Unilever Ventures. This marks ClayCo’s first external investment. The funds will fuel the product portfolio’s expansion, strengthen its branding and promotion efforts, drive recruitment, and support working capital needs. This investment will help further accelerate the brand’s vision of bringing premium and high-performance skincare solutions to the Indian audience.

Beauty lies in simplicity. Beauty lies in being real. This philosophy forms the core of ClayCo, a premium skincare brand that captures ancient beauty traditions from across the globe in its products. Founded by entrepreneur Niharika Jhunjhunwala, ClayCo was launched with a mission to combine time-honored global beauty traditions with cutting-edge skincare technology. The brand’s debut collection, Rituals of Japan, draws inspiration from traditional Japanese beauty practices. The collection, which includes cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and essences, marries ancient ingredients like rice, sake, and azuki beans with modern innovations to create a comprehensive skincare range that embodies simplicity, minimalism, and effectiveness.

ClayCo’s Viral Success: The Rice and Sake Sleep Mask:

One of ClayCo’s flagship products, the Rice and Sake Sleep Mask, has taken the beauty market by storm, becoming the bestselling night cream on platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Tira. With over 100,000 units sold, this product’s popularity underscores the growing global appeal of Japanese-inspired skincare rituals. Its viral success highlights the demand for high-quality, culturally rooted skincare solutions that deliver visible results.

Series A Funding and Expansion Plans:

With the backing of Unilever Ventures, ClayCo is poised to scale its operations and launch new products, including a Moroccan-inspired body care range. The funds will also be used to bolster marketing campaigns, expand customer engagement, and drive research and innovation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Unilever Ventures, a pioneer in the beauty industry,” said Niharika Jhunjhunwala, Founder of ClayCo Cosmetics. “Their support aligns perfectly with our long-term goals. This funding will enable us to enhance brand awareness, introduce new products, invest in R&D, and fuel our growth. As consumers become more aware of global ingredients like fermented rice, ginseng, and CICA, they are willing to invest in high-quality, efficacious skincare.” added Jhunjhunwala “Unilever Ventures is pleased to support Clayco in their mission to elevate India’s beauty landscape by introducing global beauty rituals that celebrate individuality and innovation”, said Pawan Chaturvedi, Partner-Asia at Unilever Ventures.

ClayCo operates a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business model, offering its products through its e-commerce platform and major online marketplaces.