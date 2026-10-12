Coal Stocks at Power Plants Remain Above 18 MT as Supply Strengthens in October 2026

Daily coal dispatches rise to 2.49 MT, while stock depletion slows sharply amid increased railway rake loading

Coal availability at domestic thermal power plants has shown signs of improvement in October 2026, with stock levels remaining above 18 million tonnes (MT) since September 29. Higher coal dispatches and increased railway rake movement have helped moderate the decline in inventories, supporting efforts to maintain uninterrupted electricity generation.

Coal stocks, which stood at 18.932 MT on September 29, were recorded at 18.205 MT on October 10, 2026. The relatively stable inventory position reflects improved coordination between coal supplies and the daily consumption requirements of power plants.

The Ministry of Coal is also monitoring stations facing critical stock levels and facilitating the redistribution of coal according to operational requirements. The approach aims to address supply gaps at vulnerable power plants and maintain adequate fuel availability.

The reduction in coal stocks has slowed considerably compared with the previous month. In September 2026, inventories declined by approximately 7.28 MT, translating into an average daily depletion of around 0.24 MT.

During the first ten days of October, however, the total decline was limited to approximately 0.56 MT, with average daily depletion falling to around 0.06 MT.

Coal stock increases were recorded on October 2 and October 10, when inventories rose by 0.024 MT and 0.017 MT, respectively. These increases indicate that coal receipts outpaced consumption on the two days.

The slower rate of depletion suggests that higher dispatch volumes are helping power plants manage their fuel requirements more effectively.

Improved railway logistics have played a significant role in strengthening coal supplies to the power sector.

An average of 469 railway rakes per day was loaded for power plants between October 1 and October 10, compared with 426 rakes per day during September. The increase of approximately 10% has supported the movement of larger coal volumes to generating stations.

Daily rake loading during the first ten days of October ranged from 447 to 482 rakes, reflecting sustained transportation activity during the period.

The increase in rake availability and loading has contributed to higher coal deliveries, helping narrow the gap between fuel consumption and replenishment at thermal power plants.

Average actual coal supply to the power sector reached 2.49 MT per day during October 1–10, up from 2.21 MT per day in September 2026.

The October average exceeded the planned daily supply of 2.37 MT. Actual supplies were higher than the planned level on nine out of the ten days, highlighting the improvement in coal movement during the period.

Higher daily deliveries have helped moderate inventory depletion, although maintaining adequate stocks will continue to depend on consistent supplies and the distribution of coal according to individual power plants’ requirements.

The Ministry of Coal is working with Coal India Limited (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the Ministry of Railways and power utilities to maintain the flow of coal to thermal power stations.

The coordinated measures focus on strengthening coal evacuation, addressing the requirements of plants with low inventories and ensuring that transportation and supply arrangements remain aligned with power-sector demand.

The Ministry has acknowledged Indian Railways for its continued support and professional commitment in facilitating coal transportation.

The moderation in coal stock depletion during October marks a change from the sharper decline recorded in September. Higher railway rake loading and increased daily coal supplies have contributed to maintaining inventories above 18 MT.

Sustaining this position will require continued coordination among coal producers, railway authorities and power utilities, particularly in ensuring timely deliveries to plants with critical stock levels. Consistent replenishment and requirement-based distribution will remain essential to maintaining fuel security and supporting reliable electricity generation across the country.