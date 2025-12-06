CREDAI Hyderabad Responds to RBI Rate Cut

Hyderabad: Dec 06: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad welcomes RBI’s 25 basis point rate cut and presents the following leadership quotes to capture the key points and intent as stated by CREDAI Hyderabad executives. The release underlines how the move supports affordable housing, buyer confidence, and sustainable growth in Hyderabad’s real estate sector.

According to Mr. N Jaideep Reddy, President, CREDAI Hyderabad, “This 25-bps reduction in repo rate and a cumulative reduction of 125 basis points in 2025 will help make credit more accessible at lower rates. With RBI’s proactive liquidity measures—₹1 lakh crore in Open Market Operations purchases—banks have both the mandate and the means to swiftly transmit these benefits to homebuyers encouraging home buyers to avail cheaper home loan rates to pick their dream home. As a step toward affordable housing, the RBI rate cut lowers borrowing costs and supports homebuyers in achieving their homeownership goals. This policy action is timely for Hyderabad’s market, reinforcing confidence among developers and buyers alike.” Adding to this Mr. B. Jagannath Rao, President Elect, CREDAI Hyderabad said, “The consistent rate reduction in the monetary policy gives homebuyers a window to lock in historically low rates and substantial savings while securing their dream home in India’s most dynamic and affordable metro. With Hyderabad’s average home loan value at ₹75 lakh, the benefits are substantial and immediate:

For a ₹75 lakh loan over 30 years, buyers save nearly ₹4.76 lakh in total interest

The cumulative 125 bps reduction for the year delivers ₹800-₹1,000 monthly relief on a ₹50 lakh loan

These are real, meaningful savings that make homeownership more accessible for Hyderabad’s aspiring families.”