CryptoLists Showcases 100 New Bitcoin Casino Reviews

Dover, DE, November 24, 2023 –Crypto Lists Ltd., a leader in the cryptocurrency information sector, today celebrates a significant milestone with the launch of 100 in-depth Bitcoin casino reviews. This announcement marks almost one year since the company expanded its focus from exclusively covering coins and exchanges to incorporating iGaming.

Crypto Lists has meticulously categorized these reviews by date, providing a chronological journey of the latest offerings in the crypto casino space over the past 12 months. This method offers users an unparalleled view of the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency-based gaming and the editorial team is fastidious in its attempt to provide the most accurate launch dates compared to competitors.

Reflecting on the past year, Crypto Lists has drawn critical conclusions about the crypto casino industry.

Licensing Concerns: A striking difference noted is the prevalence of unlicensed or dubiously licensed Bitcoin and crypto gambling sites, a stark contrast to standard online casinos.

Jurisdictional Trends: Over 90% of these sites are licensed in Curacao, whereas more reputable jurisdictions like Malta (MGA) and the UK (UKGC) predominantly regulate fiat-based casinos.

Cryptocurrency Options: While nearly all reviewed casinos accept Bitcoin (BTC) for deposits and withdrawals, there is a noticeable scarcity in the adoption of other popular cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH), despite its significant market cap and popularity among the casino demographic.

Markus Jalmerot, co-founder of Crypto Lists, expressed his excitement: “It really is a special day at the Crypto Lists headquarters. When we decided to pivot our focus towards the new Bitcoin casino industry, we anticipated a longer journey to this milestone achievement. Hats off to all the team for making this happen much sooner.”

He continues: “Out of 358 Bitcoin casino reviews, only 100 are classified as new which according to Crypto Lists means launched in the last 12 months.”

Tom White, head of content at Crypto Lists, added: “The work put in by all the writers at Crypto Lists is remarkable. Everything we do is a team effort, and when we all pull in the same direction, we can accomplish great things at great speed. Cheesy? Perhaps. Accurate? Absolutely.”